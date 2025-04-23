Colts Can Morph Offense with Tyler Warren
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially one day away and the Indianapolis Colts are soon to be on the clock with the number 14 pick in the draft. The team has a few dire needs to address early in this draft, but the most pressing need is at the tight end position.
The tight end position has grown in importance over the past few seasons, as the sport is regressing a tad to the early 2000's style of play. As defenses have gotten lighter and faster to combat high-powered passing attacks, offenses have turned the clock back to running the football which has, in part, led to more of an emphasis on the tight end position. Now more than ever, teams need a tight end that is capable of operating as both a pass catcher and as a blocker.
The tragic aspect of this switch is most tight ends coming up in recent years grew up during the offensive explosion of the 2010's. Tight ends were used more as pass catchers first and run blockers second, highlighted by All-Pro seasons by players like Jimmy Graham, Julius Thomas, and even Zach Ertz. The NFL almost requires players to be more well-rounded nowadays, so there is this search for tight ends to be more in the mold of 2000's archetypes rather than the 2010's explosive pass catchers.
Luckily, there is one of those early-2000's type of tight ends in this class. Tyler Warren may have been used like a modern day tight end last season at Penn State, but his play style is the old school brand of enforcer that the NFL has lacked in recent years. His style of play is closer to that of Jason Witten or Jeremy Shockey rather than any modern day tight end currently in the league. In a league more predicated on running the football and creating yards after the catch, Warren could be the type of bulldozing enforcer that the Colts need.
Run Blocking Upside
Warren is the most versatile run blocking tight end in this class. Penn State utilized him in various ways last season, placing him as an in-line tight end, a detached player in the slot, a motion run-blocking player on the move, and even a fullback in multiple backfield sets. Wherever he was placed on offense, he showcased his power and pop to be an asset in the run game.
There are a few limitations in what he can do, as his shorter arms do lead to some problems at times on the interior, but he flashes some outstanding ability to get the job done on the ground. He is arguably the most developed as a blocker compared to other top tight ends, as he knows how to win ugly in the trenches and even uses zone blocking techniques such as an "Ass Block" to seal off players from the hole.
Warren may not be a true blocking in-line tight end, but he is far from a liability in that role. He actually reminds me a lot of Jack Doyle as a blocker in a lot of ways. Doyle established a reputation with the Colts as being a top tier blocking tight end, but he was hardly an imposing threat when attached to the line. The real allure with Doyle's blocking was his versatility and his ability to make difficult blocks with his technique and his tenacity. I see those same traits in Warren when watching him in the run game.
Adding a player like Warren would add a more smash mouth player to an offense, and that isn't just limited to his ability with the ball in his hands. He knows how to establish the tone in the run game as well.
Power Runner After the Catch
Warren is an absolute tank after the catch. He has some of that Mo Alie-Cox ability to carry defenders for yards with the ball in his hands, with the added caveat that Warren is much more agile and quick than Alie-Cox. He seeks out contact in the open field, and opposing defensive backs are forced to make business decisions far too often.
Warren may not be the fastest tight end , but he is deadly after the catch. Aside from Brock Bowers last season, who was arguably a generational pass catching tight end, Warren is the best tight end with the ball in his hands to come out in years. He forced over 30 missed tackles last season and Penn State even lined him up at wildcat quarterback to simply feed him the ball more.
Catching in Traffic
The final piece to the Warren puzzle is his ability to catch passes in traffic. He isn't the nimblest or fluid player out in space, so he isn't going to create as much separation in tight spaces as other tight ends in this class. He has to still win his routes somehow, so Warren is much more reliant on his physicality and on his ability to win in contested situations.
According to Pro Football Focus, Warren caught 61% of his contested catch opportunities last season, while only posting a 2.8% drop rate. Warren simply attacks the ball in the air and has that "my ball" mentality that I love to see in tight ends. Passes that would normally be 50/50 balls at best are turned into 60/40 balls with a player like Warren.
To me, this is one of the bigger selling points in Warren's game compared to other top tight ends in this class. The other tight ends may be more fluid and nimbler, but Warren is an explosive ball winner who can go up and get the ball in contested situations. It may be old-fashioned, but that is exactly what I want out of my tight end.
The Bottom Line
The Colts will likely select a tight end in the first round of this draft, and a player like Warren would be an outstanding fit. He is a true offensive weapon, as his ability in both the run and pass game is at a high level. There are some limitations in his game, but he should be a productive player after the catch and in the screen game from day one.
The Colts are in an interesting spot at number 14. Warren certainly could fall to them, but it isn't for certain. The New York Jets are a very real threat at number seven, and the Colts may have to jump up if they want to secure their tight end of the future. Moving up for a tight end is a risky business, but it could be worth it to get a true enforcer in this offense.
Overall, Warren is a strong prospect in this draft class that will help an NFL offense from day one. An offensive coordinator can get creative with his skill set and create ways for this bulldozer to get into the open field with the ball in his hands on easy completions. For a team like the Colts, that skill set could certainly be worth the number 14 pick in the draft.
