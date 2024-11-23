Colts' Tyquan Lewis Elevated from Injured Reserve
The Indianapolis Colts have elevated defensive end Tyquan Lewis from Injured Reserve ahead of a clash with the Detroit Lions. Indy also waived pass-rusher Genard Avery and brought up guard Atonio Mafi from the practice squad.
Lewis hasn't been cleared to play and remains questionable, but if he suits up Indianapolis will gladly welcome it to the defensive trenches. Through four games Lewis has accumulated 1.5 sacks, 17 tackles (2 for loss), and 12 pressures on QBs (Pro Football Focus), showing a constant motor off the edge.
If the Colts want to disrupt Lions quarterback Jared Goff's consistency, it'll take pressure and winning in the trenches. If Lewis gets the chance to take snaps for the first time since week four (Pittsburgh Steelers), he'll join Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo to create havoc in the Detroit pocket and backfield.
Indianapolis has a long mountain to climb to defeat the Super Bowl-contending Lions, but possible if players like Lewis can get to Goff and halt the Jahmyr Gibbs/David Montgomery RB connection. We'll see how Gus Bradley's defense plans to approach the hottest offense in the NFL as November winds down.
