New Winner Projected for Colts QB Battle
Indianapolis Colts training camp is full speed ahead for the 2025 campaign, and nothing is easier to cover for the media than the quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. So far through five camp practices, there's been a mixed bag for each signal-caller during a pivotal competition to start.
Initially, ahead of training camp, the consensus was that Jones had the leg up on Richardson due to the latter's issues with shoulder soreness during minicamp and OTAs. After five practices, Richardson has shown improved understanding, passing, and overall comfortability with Shane Steichen's offense.
Now that Richardson is grasping things, the Colts likely prefer him to start over Jones. While the squad brought Jones in for insurance and competition, they invested a fourth-overall pick in Richardson.
NFL.com is in favor of Richardson starting, but isn't entirely confident in his ability to stay on the field. Kevin Patra has the scoop.
"Barring injury, I believe the staff still leans toward the incumbent for Week 1. It'd be much easier to start the season with Richardson under center, and then move to Jones if the youngster struggles," wrote Patra. "The inverse would be much more difficult to sell. While I'm taking Richardson to win the camp competition, I'd take Jones to actually make more starts for the bulk of the season. AR simply hasn't proven he can stay on the field."
Richardson struggled mightily during his second NFL season, but he looks to be heading in the right direction during training camp. This is music to Indy's ears, as Richardson is a better fit for Steichen's offense and elevates the ceiling of it to new heights.
As for Jones, he's the safer option merely because he's played in the league for five seasons and has 69 starts on his resume. However, his 24-44-1 record isn't favorable, and neither is his uber-safe style of play.
While the offense needs more efficiency, names like Alec Pierce and the explosiveness factor of Steichen's play calls will be somewhat dialed back since Jones isn't a big risk-taker.
Richardson has had massive problems with accuracy (50.6 career completion percentage), as well as turnovers (13 picks to 11 TD throws). However, nothing compares to the drawbacks of his injury issues, as he logged only 15 out of 34 games through two seasons.
Richardson's top priority, even over preparation and efficiency, is staying healthy. Richardson can improve during camp and the preseason to all-star levels, but nothing matters if the former Florida Gator can't stay under center and avoid injuries.
Training camp is in its infancy stages, so there's plenty of time for Richardson to continue to prove he's the right choice to start for the offense. But it also gives the veteran Jones opportunities to show he's more than a backup-caliber field general.
Eyes are on this endeavor more and more with each passing training camp practice, so don't expect that to change anytime soon. Richardson needs to keep up the work, as Jones is biting at the bit to start again and revitalize his career.
