Colts' Anthony Richardson Hit With Harsh Warning
With training camps getting kicked off around the NFL this week, it means that the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback competition is officially underway ahead of next season between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones–– one of the most interesting quarterback battles to be had across the league.
It'll be a fascinating showdown to unfold for both sides through camp, but certainly so for their fourth-overall pick from just two summers ago in Richardson, who's clawing for his way to be named the Week One starter entering his third season with Indianapolis after a bumpy couple of years, and could be at risk of losing that starting title in favor of Jones with the wrong steps ahead of the season.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm outlined what could be on the horizon for Richardson if the events of camp play out poorly for the Colts' quarterback, naming Richardson one of the few key players who could lose their starting roles in the coming weeks.
"Richardson’s NFL path has been anything but smooth, and he hits training camp with a lot to prove entering Year 3. Having missed time this offseason with another shoulder issue, he must battle for his job against Daniel Jones, who has started 69 NFL games compared to Richardson’s 15. Richardson has flashed skill commensurate with a former No. 4 overall selection, but it has been too sporadic. He completed just 47.7 percent of his passes last season, the lowest number for a QB with 250 or more passes in a season since Tim Tebow’s 46.5 completion percentage in 2011."
"Jones might have a leg up if Richardson can’t make more routine plays or stay healthy. This feels like a legitimate battle, and the Colts surely want to see Richardson improve, but his big-play prowess has only taken him so far to this point. He needs to make major strides to keep his starting job in Indy. Jones might not be the greatest consolation prize, but you can bet Shane Steichen won’t hesitate to make a permanent change if he’s not seeing Richardson display the proper development."
After a turbulent start for Richardson in Indianapolis, the Colts made sure to leave this offseason with another option to compete with their young passer in the room, with that name ending up as Jones.
But, it's not totally due to Richardson's lapses on the field that he's seemingly lost his headstart to Richardson in the race, it's what happens when he's not on the field for multiple, extended periods, as he faced in OTAs and minicamp, that lead to that lack of confidence around his availability for year three as a quarterback who's missed 17 of his 34 possible regular season games due to injury.
Pair those health concerns with the existing questions in his passing ability and consistency, and it's easy to see how Richardson walks into Colts camp with tons of pressure to perform at his brightest, and fast, to re-earn that respect in the building as the prospective QB1.
If things don't shape up quickly for Richardson in the Colts' training camp leading up to Week One's kickoff, the starting verdict may not land in the fourth-overall pick's favor.