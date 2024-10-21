Colts to Work Out New Running Back
The Indianapolis Colts are hosting running back Austin Jones for a workout on Monday (per @Justin M_NFL | X).
Jones, 23, spent his college career at USC and Stanford for five seasons. The Colts reportedly expressed interest in him before the 2024 NFL Draft but opted not to make a move for him. Jones spent the summer with the Washington Commanders before getting cut.
In his final year at USC, Jones totaled 496 yards on 83 touches. For Indianapolis, his numbers and play style sparked interest in finding him a place on the team. The backfield is obviously run by Jonathan Taylor but a high ankle sprain to the Colts star has the team thinking about backup options.
With Taylor sidelined, Indy's backfield has been put in the hands of Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson over the past two weeks. In the team's victory over the Miami Dolphins, Sermon recorded eight carries for 36 yards and Goodson tallied 14 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Both current backs have been with the team for some time, so it's unlikely Jones would get the nod if he's signed. The Colts are heading into a big divisional game against the Houston Texans and could take over the top spot in the AFC South with a win.
Indy has two more running backs on their practice squad, Trent Pennix and Salvon Ahmed. Jones will have to earn his spot on the Colts' roster.
