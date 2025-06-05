Colts' Young Stars Considered Late-Round Fantasy Steals
We're about to enter the dead portion of the NFL calendar as teams finish minicamps and prepare for training camp, which is the perfect time for fantasy football managers to build their boards for their drafts ahead of the season.
Everyone knows who the top players are, but which late-round steals should you leave your draft with?
ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen listed a pair of Indianapolis Colts rookies you should target, using ESPN's standard 10-team PPR format: tight end Tyler Warren and running back DJ Giddens.
"A physical and rugged mover who can work the middle of the field and produce after the catch, Warren can impact the Colts' pass game from a variety of presnap alignments," Bowen wrote, adding that fantasy players should target Warren around Rounds 13 or 14. "He can be targeted as an underneath outlet and work the interior seams. Warren should be viewed as a rock-solid dynasty pick, but the quarterback situation in Indianapolis lowers his floor in redraft formats. However, if you wait on the position in drafts, or carry two tight ends, Warren is an upside play late due to his physical profile."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Warren is the clear top tight end for the Colts after the team's tight ends ranked last in receptions (39) and reception rate (52.0%), and second-to-last in yards (467) last year. Warren gives the Colts an extra safety valve on short dump-offs, but is also their only player who lines up on the inside and threatens the middle of the field. His usage as a wildcat player to also throw and run the ball adds an extra dimension as well, which should account for unexpected points.
"A patient and controlled runner with pro size (6-foot, 212 pounds), Giddens uses his vision and lateral quickness to create in tight quarters," Bowen wrote about Giddens. "He will have to show more power on contact as a pro, but he has the traits to be a productive NFL runner. Giddens will carry late-round value if he can win the No. 2 role behind Jonathan Taylor in Indy."
Giddens may carve out some sort of role regardless of what's going on ahead of him with Jonathan Taylor and/or Khalil Herbert, but at this point, he should mostly be considered a handcuff for Taylor with upside in case of injury to Taylor. The Colts really like Giddens, so he'll likely be given the opportunity to win the RB2 role. However, if he proves capable in pass protection and/or as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, he could have weekly value as the Colts' third-down back.