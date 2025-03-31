Broncos Sign Colts QB to 1-Year Deal
The Indianapolis Colts are losing out on one of their quarterbacks from last season to the Denver Broncos.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Broncos have agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
Ehlinger has been a part of the Colts roster for the past three seasons since being a sixth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft at 218th overall, managing to make three starts during his time in Indianapolis– all of which came during the 2022 season. Ehlinger collected 573 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 63.4% completion rate.
Now, the Colts quarterback finds a fresh situation in Denver to back up Bo Nix in a Sean Payton offense, joining a quarterback room that also includes veteran Jarrett Stidham. Not a bad spot to land for the Texas product.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
It leaves the Colts' quarterback room down a member from last season for the 2025 year, which proposes an interesting question on whether Indianapolis will house a third signal caller on the roster, and if so, who will it be?
While Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones remain the sure-fire one and two options for now, the Colts ran with a three-quarterback roster throughout last year, so perhaps they dive into that idea once again for the season ahead. How that could be done remains to be seen.
Regardless, Ehlinger's departure files in as yet another eye-catching change in the Colts' quarterback room ahead of a compelling 2025 campaign for the Indianapolis offense.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.