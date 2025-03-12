Top Defensive Line Prospect Would Fit Perfectly on Colts Roster
The Indianapolis Colts have vastly improved their roster in the first couple of days of free agency by signing safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward. Both players signed deals worth up to $60 million each, meaning the Colts have already spent a large chunk of their cap space.
Now that Indy's secondary is secured, it's likely the team will focus on the front seven in the NFL draft. After failing to bring back defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and cutting defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, the Colts have some open roster spots to fill.
Depending on how the Colts draft in round one, there could be a perfect defensive candidate on the board in round two. Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker is worth the risk on Day 2 if he's still available when the Colts are on the clock.
Walker, who turned 21 this week, has played three seasons for the Wildcats. His best year came in 2023 when he tallied 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 13 tackles for loss. Following that season, Walker was regarded as a possible first-round pick who could be a day-one impact player.
At 6-foot-6 and 348 pounds, Walker is a behemoth on the defensive line. His ability to penetrate the backfield, stuff runners, and pressure quarterbacks is incredibly rare. Despite his size, Walker is light on his feet and can shift directions with relative ease.
The only issue that sticks out is a back injury that plagued his 2024 season. Walker took the time to speak on his injury at Kentucky's pro day -- in which Colts area scout Mike Lacy was present -- saying that teams have raised concerns.
"Coaches were just asking about my back problems, how last season went, and what I've been doing during the pre-draft process to alleviate the pain from my back and alleviate all the injuries that I've worn through... If you all could go look back at the games, y'all will probably see me on the sideline, bent over, just because it hurts so bad."
"Right now, the back feels fine. It was a pars defect (a stress fracture in the spine)... It healed itself up."
Walker has played against the best college talent the world has to offer in the SEC. If he can stay healthy, there's no reason his success can't translate to the NFL level.
With the Colts being in the market for another defensive lineman, expect them to eye Walker with either of their Day 2 picks in the draft.
