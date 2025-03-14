Former NFL Quarterback Dissects Daniel Jones Signing With Colts
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard was adamant that the team would bring in another quarterback to compete for the starting job this offseason. Ballard delivered on his word, agreeing to terms with Daniel Jones on the second day of the free agency tampering period.
Jones, 27, has had a rough past two seasons playing for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. Over his past 16 starts, Jones has won three games and has thrown for 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
He's set to participate in an open competition for the starting job with third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. It's unclear how "open" that competition will be, considering that the same coach and general manager who brought in Richardson are still in the building and are banking on him to develop into a star.
Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky analyzed the Colts' signing of Jones and ranked it as the fourth-best quarterback signing in the league.
"I truly believe Indy will play the best option at quarterback, so this could be a competition to start," wrote Orlovsky. "Anthony Richardson has been up and down, and Jones fits well as the alternative. He can sprinkle in some QB runs and distribute to the ball in Shane Steichen's run-pass option offense."
Orlovsky points out Jones's dual-threat abilities, a factor that likely attracted him to Shane Steichen's offense. The Colts love to run option plays that could give Jones' legs a chance to shine if he wins the starting job.
In his career, Jones has carried the ball nearly 400 times for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns. His most effective season came in 2022 when he tallied 708 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
The Colts have plenty of time to figure out who the better option is to lead the team to success in 2025. Indy is aiming to make the playoffs for the first time in five seasons and end one of the worst droughts in organization history.
