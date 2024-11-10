Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Bills | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) return home to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday after consecutive road games, as they host the Buffalo Bills (7-2).
The Colts have dug themselves a hole, sitting a game under .500, but still only a game back of the final AFC playoffs spot, while the Bills only look ahead of them at the Kansas City Chiefs (8-0) in the AFC playoffs standings.
The Colts should be hungry after a recent quarterback shift and embarrassing loss on primetime. The Bills have been a much more successful team this season and have a marquee matchup next week with those aforementioned Chiefs. Does this become a trap game for the favored Bills (-4)?
Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 10 back at home against the Bills, with our roundtable of four analysts not yet comfortable siding with the underdogs.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): Josh Allen and the Bills offense are averaging nearly 30 PPG heading into Sunday’s matchup at Lucas Oil. For Indy, Joe Flacco should hopefully show some signs of improvement in terms of chemistry with his wide receivers after getting another week of practice in as the starter. Unfortunately, with Michael Pittman Jr. out, the Colts lose some offensive firepower and could be en route to their third-straight loss.
Pick: Bills 30, Colts 23
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): There is a clear strength the Colts have in this matchup, which is running the ball with Jonathan Taylor against a Bills defense that likes to go light in the box. However, how often do we see the Colts lean on an advantage throughout a game? I do think the Colts can win, but it's going to take seeing things done that haven't been done much, or at all, this season. Establish Taylor throughout the game. Get AD Mitchell involved. Either harass Allen in the backfield (he's the NFL's least-sacked quarterback) or win the turnover battle (Buffalo's No. 1 in turnover differential). I'm just not comfortable picking the Colts to flip any scripts yet.
Pick: Bills 27, Colts 17
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The Colts may be back at home, but the challenge does not get any easier against the Bills. Indy will need to lean on Taylor to have a chance in this one, keeping Allen on the sideline. The Bills will likely lean on the run game as well, hoping to take advantage with Allen and James Cook. But with Flacco at the helm, the offense still lacks the dynamic ability to keep up with one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
Pick: Bills 30, Colts 24
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): The Colts are a team that, in recent years, has played up to their competitive level. That applies here. While on paper, the Bills should destroy Indianapolis, I predict otherwise. Not only will the Colts probably take a first-half lead, but it'll go into about halfway through the fourth quarter. At that point, Allen will have 2 interceptions and a fumble lost. However, the MVP candidate is an animal, and that will surface when it matters. Bills win later in the fourth because of Allen's heroics.
Pick: Bills 27, Colts 24
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.