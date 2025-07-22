Hunter Wohler: Indianapolis Colts Rookie Files
In small towns across America, certain local star athletes become legends.
Whether from a miracle moment, a memorable season, or a remarkable career, everyone knows the athlete's story. The story is told by those who live in the town, with the subject seen as royalty by the community.
However, what transpires in those small towns can sometimes be just the beginning. It takes a special and unique individual to parlay their local achievements into national success.
This is "Rookie Files," a series on Indianapolis Colts on SI that provides the backstory of every rookie for the Indianapolis Colts. Going player by player, we look at their journeys to the NFL and what makes each unique while also detailing how they help the Colts. Rounding out the group is Hunter Wohler, who established himself as one of the best players the state of Wisconsin has seen before living out his NFL dream in Indiana.
Father and Son on the Gridiron
Wohler was born on January 12, 2003, in Muskego, WI, to Kyle and Shelly Wohler. Before beginning his football journey, Hunter and his younger sister, Autumn, grew up on the water. Their parents began water skiing in the late 1990s, performing all across the country and even in shows overseas.
So it was not shocking to see Hunter join in on the action, getting on a U-board at only four years old and eventually water skis himself.
"I was really, really young," Wohler remembered. "Loved it, absolutely loved it. The core strength is definitely a big piece and the stability and leg strength. And also just patience, because you can't fight … water. It doesn't really work."
Wohler loved playing sports from as young as anyone could remember, including basketball and baseball. But his first love was football, as Wohler began playing when he was in first grade. His father began coaching Hunter that same year, and coached his son all the way through his eighth-grade year.
Having his father as a coach created memories that Wohler will never forget.
“My dad took it serious,” Wohler said. “But at the same time, young kids at that point, it's more comedy than anything. My dad says, ‘When you were that little, it's just a bunch of bobble heads running around.’”
Kyle taught Hunter that while football is a fun sport, it needs to be taken seriously. Otherwise, you could get hurt very quickly. It did not take much convincing, as Hunter's love for the game made it easy for him to take football seriously.
It also helped that Wohler had an innate ability to see a play develop before it happened. While he may not have been the biggest or fastest kid on the field, his instincts were unmatched.
"I would say it was probably fifth or sixth grade, watching in the stands at the high school, I could see that he could see the play kind of unfolding earlier than many of the kids," Shelly recalled. "He saw what was going to happen, and he was already headed there. ... Kids develop it in all different ways, especially in middle school. But I could see that he saw the game differently."
While his dad stopped coaching him after eighth grade, Wohler's football journey had only just begun.
Forever A Muskego Legend
Wohler enrolled at Muskego High School in 2017 with his sights set on being a leader on the school's football team someday. As a freshman, Wohler played on the junior varsity team and would dress for varsity games. That is, until he fractured a growth plate in his ankle that would eventually need surgery.
But the injury did not deter Wohler. He spent the next year preparing for his shot on varsity by rehabbing the injury and getting stronger. When the season came around his sophomore year, coaches were incredibly impressed with how Wohler showed up ready to go.
They would become even more impressed with what they saw on the field. Wohler earned the starting safety spot and produced a season no one was expecting, racking up a school-record 155 tackles and five interceptions. He earned All-State honors while leading the Warriors to a perfect 14-0 record and Muskego's first state championship. Wohler would tally 15 tackles in the championship game alone.
“Twice it was fourth-and-2 and he was playing 10, 12 yards off the ball,” Muskego coach Kenneth Krause remarked about that game. “And he comes up and tackles a guy for a loss. You don’t see that anywhere and it happened twice and it happened in the state championship. That was the moment that everybody in the state was like, 'He’s a Division I football player.'"
Wohler's sophomore season put him on the map for collegiate programs, but it was his job to stay on their radar. Another stellar campaign would help solidify his place as one of the top recruits in Wisconsin.
As a junior, Wohler continued to dominate the competition. He finished with 122 tackles while leading the Warriors to another undefeated season culminating in a state championship. He was named the Wisconsin Player of the Year following the season, a rare feat for a junior.
While his senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wohler finished his Muskego career with 355 tackles and nine interceptions. He was named the Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year as a senior, as the Warriors finished a perfect 37-0 in the three years Wohler was a starter. The mark Wohler left on the Muskego community was indelible.
“I’ve been head coach for 23 years,” Krause told The Athletic. “(Wohler) is one of the biggest difference-makers I have ever seen. From his safety position, he’s like a third or fourth linebacker, yet he can still cover guys. He’s got an instinct for finding that football unlike any player I’ve ever seen throughout the secondary position. He is a heat-seeking missile."
The collegiate football world felt the same way, as Wohler was a four-star recruit and the No.2 recruit in the state of Wisconsin. Teams were just as impressed with Wohler's off the field as they were on it. He graduated from Muskego with a 4.2 grade-point average, as school was always a top priority.
“Mom was very stern on the grades,” Wohler stated. “So was Dad, but Mom was a very good student, so she wanted both me and my sister to take care of school first. If school wasn't good, other things were going to be taken away. Luckily, I never tested the water. I knew the consequences were not going to be good.”
While Wohler received offers from schools such as Notre Dame, Michigan, and Michigan State, his final choices came down to Wisconsin and Ohio State. The question became whether Woher would stay home or take his talents to one of the most accomplished programs in the Big Ten.
Wohler made visits to both campuses as he contemplated where he wanted to continue his football career. After visiting the campus in Madison, and with Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley leaving to be the head coach for Boston College, the decision became clear. Wohler would stay home and play for Wisconsin and head coach Paul Chryst.
Playing for the Badgers was what the community of Muskego hoped for, as they could make the short trip down I-94 to cheer on their hometown kid. And Wohler was going to keep giving them something to cheer about.
A Beast for the Badgers
Despite being one of the top recruits in Wisconsin's 2021 class, Wohler had to earn his spot in the rotation. With the Badgers having a veteran team, Wohler knew he would need to continue to work until his opportunity arrived. He would have to take advantage of it, just as he did at Muskego his sophomore year.
Wohler was a reserve safety for the Badgers as a freshman, seeing most of his action on special teams. He tallied 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection. While his snaps were limited, Wohler ensured he made an impact whenever he was on the field.
The injury bug would strike Wohler again as a sophomore, suffering a left tibia injury in the season opener. The leg injury would cost him seven games, but Wohler would rebound and finish with 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, and a pass deflection. Wohler continued to excel in the classroom, earning Academic All-Big Ten honors.
After being a backup for the better part of two seasons, Wohler's opportunity finally came before his junior season. With Luke Fickell now the head coach of the Badgers, Wohler won the starting safety job and was determined to never give it up.
The same tackling machine that made a name for himself in Muskego had arrived for Wisconsin, as Wohler racked up 120 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, and eight pass deflections. He led the team and all Big Ten defensive backs in tackles that season and was the only defensive back in the country to have 110+ tackles and multiple interceptions. Wohler earned First-Team All-Big Ten and Academic All-American honors after the 2023 season.
Wohler continued to be a leader and the backbone of the Badger secondary as a senior. His 71 tackles and six pass deflections earned him Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors. Wohler was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten team yet again.
In four years with the Badgers, Wohler went from a reserve special teams player to one of the most impactful defenders on the team. The Wisconsin boy now had not only the Muskego community pulling for him, but the entire state and Badger fans everywhere.
Wohler entered the 2025 NFL Draft and was projected to be a Day 3 pick. He accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he showed off his instincts and impressed during the team practice sessions. Wohler also put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine, putting his athleticism on full display.
The entire pre-draft process was enjoyable for Wohler, but his favorite part was soaking up as much football knowledge as he could from everyone he interacted with. His love for the game has only grown since he stepped onto the field in first grade.
"Honestly I think it's just been meeting the dudes,” Wohler said. “You get to kind of come across guys that you never would really imagine meeting. ... Being able to meet the guys, Senior Bowl and at the Combine, and kind of pick their brain about football — but also just get to know those people — I think that's been one of the more underrated but fun parts of the process."
When the draft finally arrived, Wohler was still waiting for a phone call as the seventh round got underway. While teams had been calling his agent to set up potential undrafted free agent deals, Wohler held out hope his name would be called.
Finally, when pick 232 came on the clock, Wohler's phone buzzed, as a 317 area code popped up on the screen. Wohler was heading to the Colts, fulfilling his childhood dream of playing in the NFL.
How Wohler Helps the Colts
As the 2025 NFL Draft was concluding, the Colts had already addressed multiple needs with their first seven picks. But Indy had yet to draft a linebacker or a safety – two positions where added depth was needed – with only one pick left in their arsenal. So, why not get a guy in Wohler who can play in both spots?
Wohler is a cerebral player who is rarely out of position. He constantly communicates with teammates pre-snap and does an excellent job of identifying run vs. pass quickly. Wohler's high football IQ impressed many teams throughout the pre-draft cycle, and it is considered to be one of his best traits as a player.
Wohler has the size and athleticism (9.26 RAS at SAF, 9.25 RAS at LB) to play near the line of scrimmage or make plays in coverage. He plays with an attacking downhill style and is not afraid to stick his nose into the fray and come out the other side with a tackle.
Wohler has a knack for finding a way into the backfield, accumulating numerous tackles for loss (11.5 from the safety position) during his time at Wisconsin. He is also expected to contribute early on special teams, as his attitude and effort will serve him well in carving out a role while developing at the next level.
The Colts plan to use Wohler in multiple ways in new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme. With the Colts expected to play more Dime defense (six defensive backs) than in years past, having players who can play closer to the line of scrimmage and contribute in coverage is imperative. Wohler can do both, meaning he could see plenty of action as the Dime linebacker next to Zaire Franklin or Jaylon Carlies.
General manager Chris Ballard revealed after the draft that Wohler will play both linebacker and safety for the team this fall.
"We took Hunter in the seventh who reminds me a lot of Daniel Sorensen, who we had in Kansas City who was a really good player for us," Ballard said. "We think he’s going to be able to play multiple roles. ... Lou is pretty creative with what he’s going to do. We listed him as a linebacker. He’s played a little bit of both.”
Wohler will also see plenty of run on the Colts' special teams unit from Day 1. With Indy losing linebacker and special teams ace Grant Stuard in free agency, Wohler can help fill the void and use his attacking play style to have an impact.
From becoming a local legend in Muskego to a leader on the Badgers' defense, Wohler has left a legacy on and off the field wherever he has been. Now with the Colts, Wohler hopes to be just as impactful in Indiana as he was back home in Wisconsin.