Colts' 2025 NFL Draft Described in One Word
The 2025 NFL Draft is finally in the rear-view mirror for the Indianapolis Colts.
After seven rounds of action in Green Bay, the Colts brought in a batch of eight prospects, four offensive and four defensive, capitalizing on good value on all three days, plugging key holes on the roster in the process.
It wasn't any type of bold or chaotic draft with many moves up and down the board– with only one total trade made– yet the outcome of landing strong talents at their position like Tyler Warren and JT Tuimoloau, it could be looked back on as a class that did a good job of doing what was necessary, while upgrading the outlook on both sides of the ball.
On paper, it looks to be a productive draft, but when describing this year's class in just one word, what would you use?
When asking Bleacher Report analyst Brad Gagnon, he gave an interesting take to sum up the Colts' three days in Green Bay: simple.
"Which in this case is a good thing," Gagnon wrote. "You give your young quarterback(s) a dynamic target with appropriate value in Round 1, address a key defensive hole in Round 2 and load up on depth from there. Nothing glorious, but no faults here. The Indy way."
The surrounding division made a good bit of commotion in their respective drafts. The Tennessee Titans acquired a franchise quarterback in Cam Ward, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a historic trade up to acquire number-two pick Travis Hunter, and the Houston Texans (while not as substantial as the latter two) made their move out of the first in the New York Giants' move to acquire Jaxson Dart.
As for the Colts, it was a bit of a different strategy: stick and pick (outside of round four), take the talent you like on the board that fills one of various needs, rinse and repeat on all three days.
It's not any type of strategy that will grab the most headlines or capture the most attention. But, in the Colts' ambition to move the needle forward by continuing a revamp of the defense under Lou Anarumo and surrounding Anthony Richardson with strong talent on the other side of the ball, this is the exact type of draft Indianapolis needed to put together.
If at the very least Warren can be an impactful and versatile safety valve in the offense to emerge as a top tight end for the future and Tuimoloau can develop into another force off the edge on the Colts' front seven, that's two massive pieces to factor into the mix on each side of the ball for Indianapolis for both now and the foreseeable future.
And for both, it was only done by letting the talent slide down the board, and picking up the value as it came. A simple process, really.
Needless to be said, don't sleep on this year's draft for the Colts. It may not jump off the page in terms of flashiness, but there's a lot to be liked.