Colts' Most Significant Training Camp Storyline Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts are sitting only a few days away until training camp officially kicks off ahead of a defining 2025 season, where the team will get their first glance at their new-look roster after a few weeks off and get prepared heading into the season ahead–– one where the Colts will attempt to win the AFC South for the first time since 2014
However, for the Colts to accomplish such a feat and turn the tide, a lot of pressure relies on one key roster spot: quarterback.
It's been a loud offseason for the Colts at the quarterback position. Following another turbulent season from Anthony Richardson in his time as a starter in 2024, and the addition of Daniel Jones into the mix through a one-year, $15 million deal in free agency, the stage is set for an unpredictable position battle to unfold in the weeks ahead, putting a large magnifying glass on what could be to come in training camp later this month.
And for NFL.com's Coral Smith, when circling the most prominent storyline for the Colts heading into this year's training camp, the quarterback battle was undoubtedly at the top of the list to watch.
"Without a doubt the biggest draw of training camp will be the battle between Anthony Richardson and newcomer Daniel Jones for the starting reins," Smith wrote. "Richardson is the incumbent, though he has struggled in two years at the helm and was temporarily benched last season. There's also the question of the health of his shoulder, which took him out of games last season and flared up earlier this offseason. He and the coaches have claimed it won't be a problem in camp, but seeing is believing. Seeking redemption after being released by the Giants, will Jones be able to seize the opportunity and earn the starting role instead with a strong training camp performance? All eyes will be on the position."
The Colts have made multiple upgrades around the roster to several positions, and even the coaching staff. Yet, as to how the situation pans out under center is the story grabbing the most headlines, as it has all offseason.
Jones has been the one to have a hot hand in the discussion recently after the events of Richardson's OTAs and Jones getting those extended reps, but the race is far from being called. As the Colts' fourth-overall pick gets back to full health for camp, he'll have a full slate of practices and reps ahead to prove himself as the best talent, and perhaps dethrone Jones as the frontrunner in due time.
Or, if Richardson ends up disappointing from his initial expectations, with Jones being the one to ride that positive momentum from minicamp and OTAs into training camp, then the new addition could be the one to capture that Week One nod.
The range of possibilities is wide open, which makes this by far the biggest storyline of note for Colts camp.
Time will tell who gets that starting nod, but however it pans out, it makes for both a fascinating and exciting camp soon to unravel in Indy.