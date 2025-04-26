Indianapolis Colts Draft: Best Available Day 3 Fits
The Indianapolis Colts have set out to add experienced, proven producers throughout the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting tight end Tyler Warren, defensive end JT Tuimoloau, and cornerback Justin Walley.
They still have one more day remaining, with Rounds 4-7 awaiting them, including picks 117, 151, 189, and 232. There is still plenty of talent to be had with their leftover needs. Let's take a look at some of the best players available at positions that make the most sense.
QB Shedeur Sanders
I do not expect the Colts -- along with a host of other teams -- to have a ton of interest in Sanders. He is not still on the board because of who he is as a player. It's debatable whether or not he's a first-round talent, but he's definitely not a Day 3 talent. It seems to be Sanders' polarizing personality and all that comes with being a Sanders that has teams choosing to pass. And those factors aren't necesarily something you negotiate a round value on. If you're put off by personality then you're probably not interested in taking the player at any point. With that said, if the Colts did elect to draft Sanders, he would come in and likely be the steadiest QB on the roster between Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, and him. It would likely also mean parting with Richardson, however, which they likely are not ready to do.
RB Cam Skattebo, Damien Martinez, Ollie Gordon II
The Colts need one more capable piece in the running back room, but it needs to be someone capable of holding their own in pass protection. Martinez and Gordon are already two of the better pass blockers among running backs in the class, and Skattebo shows the chops to be successful in that department. All three players are also productive, tough runners.
OL Marcus Mbow, Miles Frazier, Chase Lundt, Jackson Slater
The Colts need to try and find a starting right guard and a backup tackle, and they've painted themselves into needing to do it in one day or find a veteran after the draft. Mbow and Frazier could perhaps come in and start for the Colts at right guard from day one, whereas Slater may need to battle for the gig. Lundt is a tall, athletic tackle prospect who could fight for Blake Freeland's spot on the roster.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
DT Joshua Farmer, C.J. West, Ty Robinson
The Colts have some help at defensive tackle behind DeForest Buckner in Neville Gallimore and Adetomiwa Adebawore, but they need more behind Grover Stewart. Farmer and West are both 300-plus pounds and stout up the middle as run defender, potentially providing the Colts with quality run defending in a backup role, which is not something they've had in recent years. Robinson is more of the unique-framed (6'5", 288), super athletic type who can move around the line.
LB Smael Mondon Jr., Jeffrey Bassa, Jack Kiser
If the Colts go into 2025 with Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies as their starting linebacker combination, they can probably live with that. However, there need to be more behind them pushing for playing time, and they need reinforcements on special teams. The Colts vacated a ton of snaps when E.J. Speed and Grant Stuard left in free agency, and the Colts haven't yet replaced them at all. Mondon, Bassa, and Kiser are all high-quality defenders in coverage, which is something the Colts' linebackers aren't rich in. Bassa may be able to come in and earn a starting spot outright.
SAF Malachi Moore
The Colts have very little at safety behind Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross. Not only do they need a semblance of depth, but Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is also willing to use a third safety if he's got the personnel to do so. Moore is a team captain with five years of starting experience for Alabama, capable of playing either safety spot or the nickel. His versatility would be a huge asset, as would his instincts and abilities in coverage.