Colts Land New Franchise QB in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have had their fair share of quarterback concerns and questions over the course of the 2025 offseason, and likely will continue to have those pop up across the course of this regular season until one of their two top options in Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, facilitates enough confidence as a serviceable QB1.
But what if neither option ends up panning out in 2025?
Inevitably, another year of turmoil offensively could lead to the Colts dabbling in another young quarterback atop the draft this summer for another roll of the dice on who could be their franchise guy for the foreseeable future, even after doing the same song and dance during the 2023 offseason.
It might be extremely early to look at how the 2026 NFL Draft, as none of the top projected prospects for this season have yet to even take a snap, but in CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson's latest mock attempt to outline how things could transpire in next offseason's draft, the Colts wind up taking Penn State's Drew Allar at the 11th-overall pick.
"Allar might have been a first-round pick had he declared for the 2024 draft," Wilson wrote. "He looks the part physically; he just needs to continue to make strides. We all saw glimpses of his first-round talent at various points last season, and if he can put it altogether in '25, he could go from first-round lock to battling Nussmeier (and perhaps Arch, should he declare) to be QB1."
Allar will likely stack up among the top quarterbacks available in next year's class, barring any surprises, which would put him on the Colts' radar next to other names like LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, and the potential big prize of Texas' Arch Manning in the event their offense goes off the rails in 2025.
Last season with Penn State, Allar put together 3,327 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a 66.5% completion rate, even getting a few looks towards being picked up in the first two rounds of this year's draft. Though another year of reps in the college ranks might be the decision to take his stock to new heights.
He has the ideal size at 6-foot-5, will likely keep improving upon his already strong accuracy and decision-making skills with another year of development, and in turn, could have the traits necessary to get a look from the Colts next April.
Of course, it all depends on how this Colts offense pans out in 2025. In the event Richardson or Jones can get the operation clicking, silence the noise, and lift to a better than .500 record across this season, you might not hear any conversation surrounding Indianapolis even considering a new quarterback in the room. But if this year's bet doesn't end up paying off for the Colts' brass, be ready for a loud offseason at the position.