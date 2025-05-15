Colts Sign Former Patriots Defensive Tackle
The Indianapolis Colts have made an intriguing addition to the defensive side of the ball with their latest waiver move on Thursday.
According to a team release, the Colts have claimed defensive tackle Eric Johnson II off of waivers, who last played with the New England Patriots, and formerly with Indianapolis for two seasons from 2022 to 2023.
Along with the Colts' signing, the team has also opted to waive safety Marcel Dabo, who was signed as an undrafted free agent to Indianapolis in 2022, spending the last three seasons as a part of their practice squad. Tight end Maximilian Mang was also designated as an Exempt/International Player.
As for Johnson, he enters the mix as a three-year league veteran, last being a part of New England's defense for the 2024 season. The 6-foot-4, 299-pounder has appeared in 39 career games, 11 of those being with the Patriots. Last year, he finished with two solo tackles and 17 combined.
He comes into the Colts' building with a bit of familiarity, as it was where he started his career three years ago as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He'll now have a chance to stake his claim as a part of this defensive unit once again for the 2025 campaign.
Keep an eye on Johnson II, as he'll now have an opportunity to file into the final 53-man cut with a solid camp.