Colts Urged to Make Wild QB Decision
Despite the Indianapolis Colts' attempt to improve their outlook at the quarterback position for this coming season, and even ahead of Week One kicking off for this season, some outlets seemingly already see this team being one to dive even further into upgrading their passing offense as soon as next offseason.
In the eyes of Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, prioritizing the quarterback position could be the biggest focus for the Colts during next year's draft, outlining it as their top area on the roster to think about for the 2026 class.
"Just three seasons after drafting Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall, the Colts might be back in the quarterback conversation. Richardson has earned poor PFF passing grades of 56.5 and 59.8 over the past two years, but at this point, it’s more about the games he hasn't played in. With Daniel Jones on just a one-year deal — and dealing with his own inconsistencies throughout his career — if Richardson doesn’t work out, we could very well see Indianapolis making another quarterback selection in 2026."
It's hard to believe the Colts could be diving into a first-round quarterback once again just three seasons after picking up Richardson, but depending on how this year fares with him and Daniel Jones in the fold, the idea may not be too far out of the realm of imagination.
With Richardson failing to show all of the necessary signs needed to be dubbed a franchise quarterback, and Jones being on a low-risk, one-year deal, if there aren't enough positive takeaways to bank on at the position heading into this offseason, and the play under center continues to limit this offense, one possible route could be to hit a complete reset button, and draft the next man up atop the first round.
Now, that may be a bit drastic over nine months away from next year's draft transpiring, but in a league where quarterback turnover is all too common, paired with an array of appealing signal callers in next year's class, the stage could be set for Indianapolis to take such an approach if their air attack proves to be lackluster once again.
Selecting a first-round quarterback could very well be the end result for this group next offseason, but in reality, it all starts with how this year's competition between the duo of Richardson and Jones fares.