Jaylin Simpson: Indianapolis Colts Rookie Files

NFL players come from towns and cities all over the world.
Numerous players were born and raised in some of the largest cities in America. Others come from small towns with just a couple thousand people. There are even players who grew up overseas.
But no matter where a player is from, their talent and determination can take them to the league.
This is "Rookie Files," a series on Horseshoe Huddle that gives you the backstory of every rookie for the Indianapolis Colts. Going player by player, we look at their journeys to the NFL and what makes each unique while also detailing how they help the Colts. Next up, Jaylin Simpson, whose journey from a small school to the SEC ultimately culminated in an NFL career.
A Small-School Kid
Simpson was born on March 17, 2000, in Brunswick, Ga. Simpson and his two siblings were cared for by their mother, ThaQuanna Cannon, who raised them as a single mother. Simpson had a tight bond with his siblings that he still holds to this day.
Growing up in Brunswick, Simpson came up through the Glynn County school system and attended Jane Macon Middle School. The next logical step was for Simpson to go to Brunswick High School. Instead, Simpson enrolled at Frederica Academy, a small prep school of around 450 students on Saint Simons Island.
While at Jane Macon, Simpson fell in love with football. He was better than most at his age and hoped that football would lead him somewhere. Attending Frederica allowed Simpson to play on varsity right away, which was a bigger factor to him than the small-school competition.
Simpson started on varsity as a freshman for the Knights, playing cornerback and wide receiver. He immediately impacted the defensive side of the ball, grabbing four interceptions and helping lead Frederica to a 9-2 record.
During his junior year, coaches asked Simpson to move to quarterback due to injuries on the team. Simpson had never played quarterback before but was willing to give it a try if it would help his team win. Simpson gave Frederica a dual-threat signal caller, finishing the year with 761 passing yards, 741 rushing yards, and 16 total touchdowns.
Because of the success he had as a junior, Frederica coaches asked Simpson to play quarterback again his senior season. Simpson was even better as a senior, racking up 1,433 passing yards, 441 rushing yards, and 22 total touchdowns despite missing four games with a turf toe injury.
During this time, Simpson never stopped playing defense. He added 48 tackles, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles at cornerback his senior year as well. Simpson's play helped lead Frederica to the 2018 GISA 3A state championship, the second in school history.
While playing everywhere on the field for Frederica in the fall, Simpson was with a different team during the summer months. Simpson was a member of the C1N 7-on-7 team founded by former NFL quarterback Cam Newton. His success on the field during 7-on-7 and in the fall made Simpson an enticing recruit.
Simpson finished as a four-star recruit and the No. 33 cornerback in the 2019 class. His decision to play at a smaller school did not hurt Simpson, as he received his first offer as a sophomore from Ohio State. From there, schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson extended scholarship offers to Simpson as well. No matter where he chose, Simpson was going to a big-time program.
The school that stood out to Simpson through the recruiting process was Auburn. After visiting the school, Simpson admitted Auburn immediately jumped into his top three. Another visit a month later, and Simpson committed to join the Tigers.
The small-school kid was heading to the toughest conference in college football.
Adjusting to the SEC
Simpson arrived at Auburn as the No.14 ranked recruit in the Tigers' 2019 class. Other recruits to join him in the 2019 class included quarterback Bo Nix, linebacker Derick Hall, and wide receiver Jashawn Sheffield, Simpson's high school teammate.
Simpson redshirted his freshman season, only appearing in four games and registering two tackles. The next season saw Simpson receive his first start at cornerback while playing in eight games, tallying 14 tackles and three pass deflections. Simpson was putting in the work on the practice field, earning the trust of his coaches.
However, head coach Gus Malzahn was out after the 2020 season and replaced by Bryan Harsin. While Simpson was considered a core rotational piece in the secondary, he would need to show the new coaching staff what he was made of.
2021 saw Simpson continue to adjust to the SEC, having his most productive season with the Tigers. He started a career-high five out of 11 games, finishing with 27 tackles, four pass deflections, and his first interception. Another jump in play came in 2022, with Simpson starting six out of 12 games and racking up career highs with 37 tackles, seven pass deflections, and two interceptions.
Simpson was growing and improving every season, and coaches rewarded him with increased playing time each season. But it had been four years and Simpson was still not a full-time starter for the Tigers. The passion and work ethic was there, but injuries (five missed games) and lack of opportunity held him back.
Harsin was out as head coach of the Tigers midway through the 2022 season. In November 2022, Auburn announced Hugh Freeze as their next head coach. And with a new head coach, a new position was on the horizon for Simpson's senior year.
A Needed Change
With Freeze coming to Auburn, the defensive staff thought a move from cornerback to safety would be best for Simpson. It would afford Simpson the starting role he had always wanted and for his ball-hawking ability to be on full display. Although Simpson had played cornerback since high school, safety was his best opportunity for success with the Tigers.
"I got switched by my coaches, but it was because they knew I was a versatile guy and they felt as if I was the guy that could have played multiple positions," Simpson said. "That's just going to translate, that's just who I am, that's what I do. I'm just a DB, I'm not one defined defensive back. Corner, safety, nickel, I can play all of them."
The move proved to be an immediate success. Simpson was a ball-hawk in the secondary and put himself on the map amongst the upper echelon of defensive backs in the SEC. Simpson racked up 36 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a team-high four interceptions, including a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown, and seven pass deflections.
Overall, Simpson tallied 116 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and 21 pass deflections. Simpson earned Second-Team All-SEC honors as a senior. He was also a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, given to the best defensive back in the country.
Simpson's breakout senior campaign also put another real possibility on the table: A career in the NFL. Whether teams wanted him to play safety or cornerback, all Simpson wanted was an opportunity.
He accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, showing off his versatility and athleticism against top-tier competition in front of NFL talent evaluators. From there, Simpson attended the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Simpson measured a little undersized at 5-11 and 179 pounds at the combine, but he showed off his explosiveness with a 39.5-inch vertical and 11-1 broad jump. Simpson capped the event off with a 4.45 40-yard dash, proving athleticism (7.42 RAS) was not a question mark with his game.
After meeting with numerous teams throughout the pre-draft process, Simpson and his agent had an idea that he would go early on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. The day got underway, and Simpson became more nervous and anxious as the picks went on, waiting to hear his name. He finally received a call from a 317 area code, as the Colts were calling to make him the No.164 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I had no doubts but the emotions are everywhere right now and I'm blessed and thankful," Simpson admitted after he was drafted. "I'm just ready to get to work and just continue to show why I feel like I was one of the best in this draft. I've got a lot to prove still, so just ready to get to work in Indy."
How Simpson Helps the Colts
Coming into the draft, adding pieces to cornerback and safety was assumed to be a top priority for the Colts. The group struggled at times throughout the 2023 season, and up until the draft, no outside additions were made. It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Indy would add to their secondary.
Enter Simpson, who played a variety of roles in the secondary during his five years at Auburn. Simpson is a long, rangy athlete with a nose for the football. No matter where he lined up for the Tigers, Simpson was known to always make plays on the ball.
Because of the level of competition he faced every week in college, Simpson believes the transition to the NFL will not be as drastic as it is for other rookies. The defensive back went toe to toe with top-tier quarterbacks and wide receivers, some of which were top 10 draft choices over the past few seasons. That experience will bode well for Simpson as the level of competition takes another leap.
Simpson's versatility will serve him well in the NFL. He is a little undersized for what the Colts typically have in the secondary. But Simpson is a solid athlete with great speed and exceptional explosiveness. Those traits show up on film, where Simpson displays great ball skills and the ability to jump routes and create havoc in the passing game.
The Colts will look to place Simpson in their cornerback room as a rookie. Simpson figures to add quality depth to the Colts' cornerback group almost immediately, likely serving as the backup nickel to Kenny Moore II. He can also find a role on special teams as he begins his NFL career.
Do not rule out safety as a potential position for Simpson as well. With the free safety position up in the air for the Colts, Simpson could factor into that battle.
Regardless of where Simpson lines up on the field for the Colts, he is sure to bring a passion to the game that will energize his teammates. Although he came from a small school, Simpson is battle-tested, coming up through one of the toughest conferences college football has to offer. Because of that, Simpson may have one of the quicker transitions to the NFL.
And that could lead to immediate impact plays for the Colts.
