NFL World Reacts to Colts' Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones Competition
The Indianapolis Colts made a splash heard 'round the NFL on Tuesday as they agreed to sign former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones to a one-year deal worth up to $17.7 million.
The Colts signed Jones with the intention of placing him in a competition against Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback role in 2025.
Both players have shown talent and reasons for optimism in their careers but are more well-known for their downfalls. Jones signed a $160 million contract in 2023, but injuries and poor play from him and his Giants teammates tanked the rest of his tenure in New York, leading to his benching and ultimate release. Richardson, too has dealt with injuries that cost him 17 games the last two years, as well as a two-game benching last year.
This isn't exactly a competition pitting great versus great, so the NFL world had some thoughts...
