Colts’ Ryan Kelly: Contract Extension ‘Not A Priority’ for Team
Last year, the Indianapolis Colts saw their Pro Bowl-level offensive line return to prominence after a horrific 2022 campaign. While the entire line played great as a unit, names like left tackle Bernhard Raimann and right guard Will Fries took steps forward in development and could become starting-level talents. However, it was center Ryan Kelly who was on a Pro Bowl level with fellow lineman Quenton Nelson and earned just that for the fourth time in his efficient career with the Colts.
Kelly was interviewed after Indianapolis reported to training camp today. When he was asked about his upcoming contract situation with the Colts and not yet getting an extension, his reply to James Boyd of The Athletic was simple.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Kelly's overall contract is valued at $49.65 million, per Over the Cap, making him the third highest-paid center in the NFL. After a great 2023 campaign, Kelly earned that contract. The Pro Bowler notched Pro Football Focus blocking marks of 77.2 overall, 78.3 pass, and 75.2 run. Across the board, Kelly improved exponentially from 2022 and looks to continue this trend under line coach Tony Sparano Jr.
While players like wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., linebacker Zaire Franklin, and defensive tackle Grover Stewart received fresh deals or extensions already, it doesn't mean by default that Kelly isn't staying with Indianapolis. After a season where the offensive protection shined outside of a few injuries, it would be foolish to let Kelly walk when he likely has top-level production left in the tank. Also, rookie draft pick Tanor Bortolini is potentially Kelly's long-term replacement, so keeping the veteran Pro Bowler intact with the team can only help Bortolini.
While a deal hasn't been done yet and Kelly voiced what he's heard from the front office, it doesn't mean it won't happen. However, if Indianapolis decides to ink a new contract for the former Alabama Crimson Tide alum, it could remain in the top 10 of overall value. Kelly is essential to the growth of the offense under Shane Steichen and the protection for QB Anthony Richardson. Expect Kelly to get the news he's remaining a mainstay at some point in the upcoming year.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.