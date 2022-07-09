Skip to main content

Your Week in Colts: Power Rankings, Podcasts, and Debates

Here's a collection of Horseshoe Huddle articles from the last week that readers couldn't get enough of!

It may be the slowest part of the NFL offseason calendar but that doesn't mean it's time to stop talking about your Indianapolis Colts.

Here is a collection of Horseshoe Huddle content from the last week that you guys couldn't get enough of. If you missed anything, catch up below!

Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts PFF Top 25 Players Under 25

Colts an Afterthought in Latest PFF Power Rankings

Where do the Colts land in PFF's NFL Power Rankings heading into fall camp?... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

4 Colts' Players that Could Shine in Training Camp

With training camp right around the corner for the Colts, who are some players that could shine in this pivotal offseason program?... READ MORE

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) runs with the ball in the second half against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Locked On Colts: Players Who Will Turn Heads in Training Camp

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach discuss which Colts players could surprise in training camp, which veterans need a big performance, and which rookies could earn early playing time... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts QB, Matt Ryan (2) runs drills during the Indianapolis Colts mandatory mini training camp on Wednesday, May 8, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

PFF Not Sold on Colts Roster

PFF is ready to pour some cold water on the Colts' 2022 expectations... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) yells at teammate Michael Pittman (11) after a touchdown Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, during the second half of Colts against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 028 Jw

Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce or Parris Campbell: Which Receiver Emerges in Training Camp?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach debate which wide receiver and tight ends will finish next behind the studs, and how the running backs factor into the passing game... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Darius Leonard is No. 1

Darius Leonard is the No. 1 ranked linebacker in the NFL on a list that means more than most... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Indianapolis Colts At Baltimore Ravens At M T Bank Stadium In Baltimore Maryland Monday Night Football Oct 11 2021

Colts' Biggest Strength and Weakness According to PFF

PFF lists the biggest strength and weakness of every AFC team. What do they think about the Colts?... READ MORE

Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor's Career is Off to a Historic Start

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been incredibly productive in his first two years, but he's actually on pace for a historic first three years... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) works to bring down Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Locked On Colts: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo Poised for Big Things, Their Trainer Says

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, defensive line coach Eddy McGilvra, who has trained Colts defenders Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, explains why big things are ahead for the pair in 2022... READ MORE

Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a pass during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Who Will Be the Colts' WR2 in 2022?

Michael Pittman Jr is firmly solidified as the Colts' top wide receiver. Which player steps up as the number two option behind him?... READ MORE

Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts

Colts Top 5: Breakout Candidates for 2022

These Colts’ players are in the perfect position to burst on the scene during the upcoming season... READ MORE

Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a pass during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
