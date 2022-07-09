Your Week in Colts: Power Rankings, Podcasts, and Debates
It may be the slowest part of the NFL offseason calendar but that doesn't mean it's time to stop talking about your Indianapolis Colts.
Here is a collection of Horseshoe Huddle content from the last week that you guys couldn't get enough of. If you missed anything, catch up below!
Colts an Afterthought in Latest PFF Power Rankings
Where do the Colts land in PFF's NFL Power Rankings heading into fall camp?
4 Colts' Players that Could Shine in Training Camp
With training camp right around the corner for the Colts, who are some players that could shine in this pivotal offseason program?
Locked On Colts: Players Who Will Turn Heads in Training Camp
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach discuss which Colts players could surprise in training camp, which veterans need a big performance, and which rookies could earn early playing time
PFF Not Sold on Colts Roster
PFF is ready to pour some cold water on the Colts' 2022 expectations
Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce or Parris Campbell: Which Receiver Emerges in Training Camp?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach debate which wide receiver and tight ends will finish next behind the studs, and how the running backs factor into the passing game
Darius Leonard is No. 1
Darius Leonard is the No. 1 ranked linebacker in the NFL on a list that means more than most
Colts' Biggest Strength and Weakness According to PFF
PFF lists the biggest strength and weakness of every AFC team. What do they think about the Colts?
Jonathan Taylor's Career is Off to a Historic Start
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been incredibly productive in his first two years, but he's actually on pace for a historic first three years
Locked On Colts: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo Poised for Big Things, Their Trainer Says
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, defensive line coach Eddy McGilvra, who has trained Colts defenders Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, explains why big things are ahead for the pair in 2022
Who Will Be the Colts' WR2 in 2022?
Michael Pittman Jr is firmly solidified as the Colts' top wide receiver. Which player steps up as the number two option behind him?
Colts Top 5: Breakout Candidates for 2022
These Colts' players are in the perfect position to burst on the scene during the upcoming season
What was your favorite piece this week? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!
