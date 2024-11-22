Will Colts' Mark Glowinski Replace Dalton Tucker at Right Guard?
The Indianapolis Colts brought back a familiar face on the offensive line this week, signing veteran Mark Glowinski to the practice squad. Glowinski, 32, played nearly 4,000 offensive snaps for the Colts from 2018 to 2021 as the team's starting right guard.
It has been rough sledding for the Colts' offensive line of late, as injuries have ravaged the once-dominant group in the trenches. Veteran center Ryan Kelly is currently on IR while starting right guard Will Fries, who was playing at a Pro Bowl level early this season, is out for the year with a leg injury. While Tanor Bortolini has been solid at center this season, undrafted rookie Dalton Tucker has started to struggle in recent weeks.
Following a 4-5 week stretch of really solid play, Tucker is coming off of his worst two-week stretch as a starter. He has allowed six pressures, two quarterback hits, and two sacks in just the past two weeks alone, and he ranks as Pro Football Focus' sixth-worst starting offensive lineman in the last two weeks (and the worst pass blocker among all 105 qualifying players).
Tucker has performed admirably for an undrafted free agent in his debut season, but his recent play has hurt the Colts more than it has helped them. That is, potentially, where Glowinski comes into play. Glowinski has experience playing alongside other veterans on this offensive line and even worked with Colts offensive line Coach Tony Sparano Jr. when they overlapped with the New York Giants.
While Glowinski has struggled mightily as a player since he left the Colts back in 2022, maybe he can find his footing again with the team he once shined with? At the very least, the Colts might be thinking that this once-capable veteran could be a better answer at right guard than the struggling rookie out there.
Jake Arthur and I discuss this potential situation on the latest mini-episode of Locked On Colts. Should the Colts consider switching to Glowinski at right guard if Tucker's struggles continue? Listen down below and let us know what you think!
