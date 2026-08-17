The Indianapolis Colts are less than two weeks away from trimming their roster from 90 players to 53, and several notable names are still fighting for their spots.

Three in particular stand out entering the final stretch of the preseason.

Jaylon Jones’ Situation Remains Difficult to Understand

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylon Jones is the most surprising name on this list.

The former seventh-round pick started all 17 games in 2024, finishing with 100 tackles, 12 passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He proved he could hold his own against NFL starters and looked like a valuable young piece of this secondary.

Yet Jones has fallen considerably down the depth chart under Lou Anarumo. Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward and Justin Walley sit atop the cornerback room, while Cam Taylor-Britt, Mekhi Blackmon and Johnathan Edwards have created a crowded battle for the remaining cornerback spots.

That makes Jones’ current position difficult to understand. He intercepted Anthony Richardson Sr. during Sunday’s practice and played well in the preseason opener, but his usage throughout camp suggests his roster spot is far from guaranteed.

From everything available publicly, Jones still looks like a player Indianapolis should want on this defense. Whether the coaching staff sees it the same way is one of the biggest questions entering final cuts.

DJ Giddens Losing Ground at the Wrong Time

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back DJ Giddens (21) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Giddens entered camp with an opportunity to become Jonathan Taylor’s primary backup, but a hamstring injury has opened the door for rookie Seth McGowan and Ulysses Bentley IV.

Giddens remained out Sunday, while McGowan and Bentley have continued receiving valuable reps. For a second-year fifth-round pick still trying to establish a role, the timing could not be much worse.

The Colts do not have a proven option behind Taylor. Giddens still has time to reclaim his place, but he needs to get healthy with only two preseason games remaining.

Juanyeh Thomas Facing a Numbers Problem

Indianapolis Colts safety Juanyeh Thomas (33) walks up the field Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Juanyeh Thomas signed with Indianapolis this offseason after spending the last three seasons with Dallas, where much of his value came on special teams.

The challenge for Thomas is finding a spot in a crowded safety room. Cam Bynum is locked into one starting spot, while A.J. Haulcy, Hunter Wohler and Jonathan Owens have all positioned themselves firmly in the safety conversation.

The Colts kept only four safeties on last year’s initial 53-man roster. If they do the same again, Thomas may need his special-teams value to separate himself.

There is another bubble battle worth watching at wide receiver, where Coleman Owen and Deion Burks remain in the mix for one of the final spots. Return duties could play a major role in deciding who sticks.

Both have shown enough to believe they could contribute to this offense. But with final cuts coming Aug. 30, special teams may decide some of the last spots on Indianapolis’ roster.

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