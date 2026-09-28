What We Learned About the Colts After Their Week 3 Win

The Indianapolis Colts finally got the response they desperately needed.

Indianapolis beat the Houston Texans 20-17, snapped a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season and improved to 1-2. More importantly, we finally got a glimpse of what this team can look like when the defense simply holds up its end of the bargain.

Here are three things we learned about the Colts in Week 3.

1. The Defense Doesn't Have to Be Elite

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the first two weeks, the Colts defense made it almost impossible to win.

Indianapolis entered Week 3 having allowed 74 points and 1,029 yards. Against Houston, the defense didn't need to suddenly become one of the league's best units—it just needed to be competent.

Houston finished with only 223 total yards, including 70 on the ground, while converting just four of 11 third downs. Indianapolis also recorded three sacks after totaling only four through the first two games.

That allowed the Colts to control possession for more than 35 minutes and survive three turnovers from the offense.

Indianapolis even won despite finishing minus-three in turnover differential, something the franchise hadn't done since 1999.

That's the biggest takeaway. This offense doesn't need a dominant defense every Sunday. Give Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor and this offense an average defensive performance, and the Colts can win football games.

2. These Young Players Are Getting Better

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts have needed their rookie class to grow up quickly, and Week 3 gave us some legitimate signs that process is starting to happen.

Caden Curry finished with the third-highest pass-rush grade on the team against Houston, while A.J. Haulcy posted the second-highest coverage grade on the defense, via PFF.

Those are encouraging performances from two young defenders who should only see their roles increase as the season moves forward.

Seth McGowan also continued earning opportunities behind Jonathan Taylor, finishing with four carries for 14 yards after barely touching the ball through the first two weeks.

C.J. Allen is still being eased into the defense and played only five snaps, but the Colts don't necessarily need every rookie to break out at the same time.

They just need this class to keep progressing.

Curry and Haulcy showing they can already make an impact is a very good sign for a defense still trying to find its identity.

3. There Might Be Light at the End of the Tunnel

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The schedule isn't suddenly easy, but the next month looks significantly more manageable than opening the season against Baltimore and Kansas City.

Indianapolis travels to London to face the 1-2 Washington Commanders in Week 4 before going to Pittsburgh. After that comes a home matchup against the 0-3 Tennessee Titans, followed by a road game against Minnesota.

The Colts also currently have the fourth-easiest remaining schedule.

Washington and Tennessee are games Indianapolis should have every opportunity to win. If the Colts can steal one against Pittsburgh or Minnesota, a 3-1 stretch would put them at 4-3.

That's why Week 3 mattered so much. The Colts didn't fix everything against Houston, but for the first time this season, it felt like we saw a team capable of putting things together.

If the defense continues finding its footing, this season is far from over.

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