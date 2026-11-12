It's fair to say the Indianapolis Colts' wide receiver position is incredibly underwhelming following the team trading away Josh Downs.

The Colts traded Keenan Allen too, but he wasn't expected to play beyond this season; Downs looked like a piece of Indy's future.

Add on that Alec Pierce is dealing with more injuries than expected, and suddenly the future at the position is in question.

With the team committing to rebuilding and losing Downs, a wide receiver is a must-draft in 2027.

It's never too early to talk about the draft, so with that in mind, here are three prospects to keep an eye on next April for the Colts to select as offensive weaponry for the future.

For quick reference, these wide receivers are projected Day 2 or 3 prospects since Indy has no first-round pick.

Nick Marsh | Indiana (Day 2)

Indiana's Nick Marsh (11) runs after the catch during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why not start with a hometown hero like Indiana University's Nick Marsh?

Marsh and fellow dynamic pass-catcher, Charlie Becker, have formed one of the deadliest wide receiver duos in college football.

Marsh would factor in as an immediate starter for the Colts, and while he stands around 6'3" and weighs a robust 210 pounds, he is incredibly explosive and has grit as a blocker.

Through nine games this year, Marsh has put up 669 receiving yards on 38 catches and eight touchdowns. The most impressive stat for Marsh is his yards per reception, which stands at 17.6.

Indiana’s Nick Marsh is such a violent player. Violent blocker, violent after the catch, and violent with his route running.



Marsh is top 20 nationally in yards per route run (3.23) pic.twitter.com/C0xYTMoo0X — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 31, 2026

Indianapolis needs another top wide receiver to pair with Pierce for the future, and Marsh not only embodies what you want at the position, but he's also a fantastic route-runner with blazing speed and the willingness to do the dirty work.

Mario Craver | Texas A&M (Day 2 or 3)

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) can’t make the catch against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A versatile weapon as a slot operator is just what the doctor ordered for Indianapolis, and there may be no more explosive variation of that than Texas A&M's Mario Craver.

Craver can operate as both a quick-win receiver and a deep threat, and his career college numbers reflect that. Below are the catch totals by season.

2024 | Mississippi State: 17 catches, 368 receiving yards, 21.6 yards per catch, 3 TDs

2025 | Texas A&M: 59 catches, 917 receiving yards, 15.5 yards per catch, 4 TDs

2026 | Texas A&M (8 games): 34 catches, 311 receiving yards, 9.1 yards per catch, 3 TDs

Craver is lightning in a bottle; he can soak up catches inside while also being a danger to take it to the house anytime he touches the football.

Mario Craver had the entire defense in a BLENDERpic.twitter.com/ka0jZDpGiJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 14, 2025

Indianapolis can use a multi-role receiver like Craver, and while he'll factor more into the slot than anything else, he'll always keep a defense on its toes.

Cooper Barkate | Miami (Day 3)

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs with the football against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Josh Guerrier (14) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Barkate is a technician at the position, and he can serve as an ultra-reliable pass-catcher that Indy's next franchise QB can lean on.

Barkate started his college career at Harvard (2022-2024), but transferred to Duke in 2025 and immediately produced.

He played 14 games and hauled in 72 catches for 1,106 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Barkate would ultimately end up with the Miami Hurricanes for the 2026 campaign, operating in the offense with one of the most electrifying pass-catchers in Malachi Toney.

Barkate took on the role as the number two option in the passing game, but after Toney sustained a high ankle sprain in practice on November 4th, things changed.

Immediately, this thrust Barkate into the WR1 role against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Expectations were high, but not only did Barkate answer the call, he aced the test.

Barkate finished with nine catches for 75 receiving yards and a pair of critical touchdowns to keep the Hurricanes close. He'll likely be the top option in the Hurricanes' wide receiver room going forward.

Cooper Barkate refuses to let Miami go away.



The Hurricanes WR scores his second TD of the night to make it 24-31 against Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/Tz2yJMUhWk — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) November 8, 2026

Barkate is looking like a Day 3 pick, which Indianapolis has accumulated plenty of for the 2027 draft. That type of projection means the Colts shouldn't rely on Barkate to be a top pass-catcher, at least not right away.

Regardless, Barkate is a high-IQ and efficient receiver who can make plays when they matter most, secure catches consistently, and be a reliable weapon.

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