Colts Trades Present Massive Opportunities at 3 Vital Positions

The NFL trade deadline is officially in the rearview mirror, and the Indianapolis Colts were very busy, given that the franchise is at the beginning of a full rebuild.

The Colts traded off defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (San Francisco 49ers), guard Quenton Nelson (Seattle Seahawks), and wide receivers Josh Downs (Kansas City Chiefs) and Keenan Allen (49ers).

With four key players traded away, it drastically shakes up the defensive tackle, guard, and wide receiver rooms for the Colts for the rest of the 2026 season.

With that in mind, let's look at the pecking order for those three positions for Indianapolis and which players will need to step into the fray as the Colts try to make something out of their 2026 season.

Defensive Tackle

Nov 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) reacts after a missed field goal by Minnesota Vikings place kicker Will Reichard (16) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Depth Chart

Adetomiwa Adebawore

Grover Stewart

Jerry Tillery

Tim Smith

Kevin Givens

The Colts traded Buckner to the 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick. Immediately, this took away one of the best defensive players Indianapolis has had over the last seven years.

However, the Colts felt better about this decision after Adetomiwa Adebawore emerged as a candidate to keep for their rebuild.

This led the Colts to extend Adebawore on a two-year, $35 million deal.

The Colts and DT Adetomiwa Adebawore agreed to terms on a two-year, $35 million extension that includes a $13M signing bonus and $22.5M in new money through 2027.



Still only 25, Adebawore has a chance to get back to the market again as he enters his prime. The deal was… pic.twitter.com/D4TVQLVbvO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2026

Through nine games, Adebawore leads the Colts with 4.0 sacks and is second in QB pressures (20) to defensive end Laiatu Latu (23). Adebawore will get eight more games in 2026 as Indy's top man in the defensive trenches.

As for Grover Stewart, he'll resume his position as the Colts' premier run-stuffer. Stewart wasn't traded at the deadline, but there was an offer in place that the Colts didn't execute.

Stewart's contract expires after this year, and it's hard to imagine Indianapolis will re-sign him in 2027, especially after trading Buckner.

Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith, and Kevin Givens will round out the room behind Adebawore and Stewart.

In a lost season where the Colts are gearing up for a refresh next year, it's mostly about Adebawore getting more experience as the undisputed top defensive tackle in the Circle City.

Guard

Indianapolis Colts guard Jalen Farmer (62) walks on the field Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Depth Chart

Jalen Farmer (Left guard)

Matt Goncalves (Right guard)

Dalton Tucker

After playing eight illustrious seasons for the Colts, Nelson was traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Trade! The Colts are sending eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. pic.twitter.com/O1EN6vHWSF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2026

Buckner was a big loss for the defense, but Nelson is a future Hall of Famer who was still playing at an elite level upon being traded. However, this gave Indy's 2026 fourth-rounder, Jalen Farmer, the green light to take over.

Offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. was one of Farmer's biggest fans during the draft process, and felt that the former Kentucky Wildcat enforcer was a special talent, and made that excitement well-known after he was selected.

It’s officially the Jalen Farmer era in Indianapolis. The #Colts have a new starting left guard for the first time in almost a decade.



Lord knows OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. is excited to get to work. https://t.co/3UctqjGZxD — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) October 28, 2026

Farmer hasn't played much this year as the starter, but as expected, he's struggled to fill Nelson's shoes.

Per Pro Football Focus, Farmer has grades of 39.4 overall, 45.7 run-blocking, and 26.8 pass-blocking. He's also allowed seven pressures and three quarterback hits through two games played.

Matt Goncalves remains the undisputed starter at right guard, while Dalton Tucker serves as the swing piece in the room.

The rest of the season is all about Farmer gaining valuable experience to become the left guard of Indy's future.

However, expect him to have big-time growing pains, as he's only 22 and is getting a crash course in what it's like to start in the NFL.

Wide Receiver

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks (80) warms up Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Depth Chart

Laquon Treadwell

Ashton Dulin

Deion Burks

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Anthony Gould

Indianapolis dealt away Downs and Allen, who were both the best wide receivers for the Colts after Alec Pierce was placed on Injured Reserve early in the year with a heel injury.

With Downs and Allen no longer on the roster, Indy's wide receiver corps is incredibly underwhelming, and just might be the worst in the NFL.

This isn't to pile on talents like Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, and Deion Burks, but when we consider Treadwell, Dulin, Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Anthony Gould have just 27 catches as a whole, it puts things into perspective.

However, this presents huge opportunities for the top three receivers.

Dulin has been mostly a special teams ace in Indianapolis, but now gets a shot to be possibly the top pass-catcher out of nowhere.

Treadwell can get more playing time as a starter than perhaps he's ever seen throughout his 11 years in the league.

Burks will immediately become the top deep threat for the Colts, and will also get work in the slot after the Downs trade.

This offense was already in deep trouble with Downs and Allen on the field, so things could get even more dicey for the passing game and quarterback Daniel Jones.

Regardless, while it gives Dulin and Treadwell the chance as starters, perhaps none of these players will benefit more from the thin wide receiver room than Burks.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter