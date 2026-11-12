As 4 PM Eastern came and went Tuesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts' 2027 roster remained entirely intact. No player with a contract stretching beyond the maligned 2026 season was shipped off for draft capital of any kind.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon is seemingly wiping the slate entirely clean for whoever is chosen to shepherd in the next era of Colts football. The trade deadline was about ensuring that was the case while maximizing the value of players the next general manager would have no input on.

The remaining parts of the roster however, will be under the proverbial microscope.

Holding on to Jonathan Taylor guaranteed the Colts wouldn't be receiving a first-round pick (or, of course, an equivalent) to add to their armada of 2027 draft capital, but they are still well stocked with a projected 12 picks in the upcoming draft.

Where are these picks projected to land in April, and what players might a new regime look to target with them?

A Recap on What was Added

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Tankathon, the Colts added the current 82nd pick in the third round, 123rd and 131st picks in the fourth round, the 162nd pick in the fifth round, and the 194th pick in the sixth round. They also sent the 253rd pick to the Chiefs via Buffalo in the Josh Downs trade.

Despite not having a Round 1 Pick, the Colts are 8th in @tankathon’s Draft Power Rankings for total pick value.



Every team ahead of them has either a projected Top 10 pick &/or multiple Round 1 picks



Next GM has a good war chest of picks & cap $ (5th most) to start the rebuild. https://t.co/GJov7a5cuD pic.twitter.com/rkFj6ovs6H — Jay Robins (@TheJayRobins) November 10, 2026

For the 2028 draft, they also added a fifth-round pick from the Seahawks in the Quenton Nelson trade.

Now, in all likelihood these picks will fall somewhere in the range of where they're currently listed; but the situation obviously remains fluid as the season progresses.

Looking Ahead at Positions of Need

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) walks off the field with Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts are in the unenviable position of already looking forward to the 2027 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, without a first-round pick, they won't be awarded the chance to take a blue-chip talent at the top of the draft. Still, with the influx of draft picks and projected compensatory picks, Indianapolis has given its future general manager plenty of ammo to maneuver around the draft board.

The wide receiver room is in quite a quandary following the trade of Josh Downs and Keenan Allen. Without a franchise quarterback on the roster or likely to come during the 2027 offseason, Indianapolis would be wise to begin looking to revamp the position group for a potential rookie entering the fold in 2028.

There’s a world where the Colts go sign a Yaya Diaby type and draft a fireballer or two off the edge with Day 2 picks.



Then you’ve got a nice little stock of pass rushers that can win in a variety of ways.



The defense could be pretty decent in ‘27 with new coaching/vision. https://t.co/oexHUDnrEU — Jack Guiley (@guiley_jack) November 10, 2026

Indianapolis will also enter the offseason with substantial cap space and a chance to give a facelift to a beleaguered defense. Coinciding with this movement, a new defensive play caller and identity on that side of the ball will need to be established.

The Colts have a relatively precocious linebacker room that could use a quality veteran to fortify and instill this new culture. For example, if the Colts were to hire Anthony Campanile, the current Jaguars defensive coordinator, as their next head coach, he could bring along breakout linebacker and upcoming free agent Ventrell Miller.

Whichever direction a new general manager takes, it'll be hard to criticize any approach with the litany of needs the Colts appear to have.

Early Look at 2027 NFL Draft Prospects

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs with the ball for a touchdown during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Frankly, it'd be an exercise in futility attempting to project who the Colts may take with any exact pick come April.

Luckily, I keep a cursory list of prospects I've enjoyed watching on tape for one reason or another. You won't see any Jeremiah Smith types, as I've attempted to be realistic given the current consensus on where these guys are expected to be drafted. Information can and will change drastically as the college season rolls on, eventually giving way to the NFL Scouting Combine and various All-Star games.

If you're like me, however, and enjoy the college scouting process, hopefully this list gives you a jumping-off point for your own research into potential future Colts.

The round range is my own projection of where the Colts could look to take that position. A star (*) indicates that the prospect is a personal favorite of mine.

Quarterback (Round 2-5)

1. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Aidan Chiles*, Northwestern

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) throws a touchdown pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Conner Weigman, Houston

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) calls a play during the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Jaden Craig, TCU

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) prepares to throw the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Jayden Maiava, US

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass under pressure from Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Eddrick Houston (96) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver (Rounds 2-7)

6. Reed Harris, Arizona State

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

7. Jackson Harris, LSU

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) catches a pass during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Nick Marsh, Indiana

Indiana's Nick Marsh (11) before the start of the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Mike Matthews*, Tennessee

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) makes a catch guarded by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (8) during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) makes a catch against Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Ben Osueke (47) during the game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line (Rounds 2-7)

11. Tavion Gadson*, Kentucky

Nov 1, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Tavion Gadson (94) moves in to tackle Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. Justin Scott, Miami (FL)

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) reacts after sacking North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Bear Alexander, Oregon

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Isaiah Mozee (22) is tackled during the second half by Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

14. Tobi Osunsanmi, Indiana

Indiana's Tobi Osunsanmi (12) sackes Ohio State's Julian Sayin (10) during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

15. Koron Hayward*, TCU

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) fumbles the ball as TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Koron Hayward (16) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker (Rounds 4-7)

16. Cade Uluave, BYU

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Nolan James Jr. (2) runs against Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Cade Uluave (4) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Jerry Mixon, Oregon

Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon wraps up Oklahoma State running back Caleb Hawkins as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

18. Devon Jackson*, Oregon

Oregon inside linebacker Devon Jackson scores off a pick-six as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

19. Jordan Hall, Michigan State

Michigan State (5) Jordan Hall runs with the Paul Bunyan trophy to State fans after their 15-6 win overt Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

20. Raylen Wilson, Georgia

Sep 26, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) sacks Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect