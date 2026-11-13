3 Matchups That Will Test Just How Bad the Colts Really Are

The Indianapolis Colts are back home Sunday for a matchup that, if we’re being honest, isn’t exactly must-watch TV.

Indianapolis is 2-7 and riding a five-game losing streak, while Miami enters at 1-7. But beneath the surface, there are a few battles that could bring some life to this game.

More than anything, this feels like a litmus test for how bad this Colts team really is. If Indianapolis struggles against this Miami team, things are really, REALLY bad.

Here are three matchups I’m watching closely.

Jonathan Taylor vs. Miami Defensive Front

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After all the trade deadline chaos, Jonathan Taylor can finally put the noise behind him and get back to playing football.

Taylor has 656 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, but he has managed just 69 rushing yards over the last two games. I think some of that had to do with everything transpiring around him and this organization.

This feels like the perfect get-right spot.

Miami is allowing 111.8 rushing yards per game, and the Dolphins just lost defensive tackle Zach Sieler for the season with a torn biceps. This game pretty much comes down to whether the Colts can run the rock against a Miami front that suddenly looks much more vulnerable.

If Taylor gets rolling early, Indianapolis should control this game.

Daniel Jones vs. Miami Secondary

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Normally, I would call this a get-right game for Daniel Jones, too. The problem is the front office just stripped away almost every proven weapon he had.

Josh Downs is in Kansas City, and Keenan Allen is in San Francisco. Tyler Warren is now the centerpiece of the passing game, while Laquon Treadwell and Ashton Dulin are being asked to do more.

Now, Jones hasn’t been good. He has thrown for 1,722 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and he still hasn’t looked like the same quarterback he was before the Achilles injury ended his 2025 season.

He also made it clear this week that he wasn’t thrilled with the deadline moves. But what are you going to do?

Miami only has 12 sacks this season, with Chop Robinson leading the team at four.

If Jones is going to create anything through the air with this depleted group, he is basically going to have to do it all.

Kyle McCord vs. Colts Secondary

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This matchup might tell us the most about Indianapolis’ defense.

Kyle McCord is making his first NFL start Sunday and has never thrown a regular-season pass. For a young Colts defense that looked at least somewhat competent last week, this is about as favorable of a quarterback matchup as you can ask for.

Indianapolis still has Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward outside, with Cam Bynum behind them. The Colts rank 17th in passing yards allowed at 224.8 per game.

They should make life miserable for McCord early. If a quarterback making his first NFL start finds consistent success against this secondary, then this unit really is that bad.

The Colts have every opportunity to take control of this game, and frankly, there's no excuse for another lifeless performance. If Indianapolis can't handle a depleted Miami team at home, this season might be even worse than we thought.

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