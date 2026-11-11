Colts Biggest Winners and Losers From 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts underwent a significant roster overhaul during the NFL trade deadline, parting ways with four prominent contributors in an effort to accumulate draft capital and reshape the franchise's future.

After trading away defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and left guard Quenton Nelson earlier in the season, Indianapolis dealt wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs on Tuesday.

The four moves leave considerable holes on both sides of the football, but they also create opportunities for several players who remain in Indianapolis.

Some players stand to benefit from expanded roles and increased responsibilities, while others are left with considerably less support as the Colts attempt to navigate the remainder of a disappointing season.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from Indianapolis' trade deadline activity.

Biggest Winners

Ashton Dulin and Deion Burks

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks (80) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' decision to trade both Keenan Allen and Josh Downs leaves a wide receiver room devoid of established playmakers, creating an opportunity for Ashton Dulin and Deion Burks to see more involvement in the offense.

Dulin is the more experienced option of the two, having been in Indianapolis since 2019. He's mostly been a special teams asset, but has stepped into a larger offensive role as they years have gone by.

Meanwhile, Burks is the more interesting of the two. He has an opportunity to establish himself as a more consistent contributor and show what he can offer moving forward. The seventh-round pick hasn't seen too many opportunities thus far, logging just nine touches so far, but will have a chance to prove he can be in the mix for the slot receiver job moving forward.

With Indianapolis already looking toward the future, their performances over the remainder of the season could help determine where they fit into the team's plans.

Adetomiwa Adebawore

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Brock Hoffman (67) blocks IIndianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeForest Buckner's departure created a significant opportunity along the interior defensive line, and few players stand to benefit more than Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Adebawore has already emerged as one of Indianapolis' most promising defensive players, earning a two-year, $35 million contract extension after establishing himself as a legitimate disruptive presence up front.

Now, with Buckner no longer in the picture, an even greater responsibility falls on the young defensive tackle.

Adebawore's first game since signing his new deal demonstrated he can handle that burden. The 25-year-old didn't record a sack, but showcased a multitude of effective pass rush moves and helped influence the pocket numerous times, resulting in teammates finishing the play.

The Colts will need Adebawore to become a centerpiece of their defensive front, particularly as they begin transitioning toward a younger roster. His development was already an encouraging storyline before the deadline, but Buckner's departure gives him an opportunity to take another significant step forward.

Jalen Farmer

Indianapolis Colts guard Jalen Farmer (62) talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen after an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 42-7. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quenton Nelson's departure leaves enormous shoes to fill along the offensive line, but it also opens the door for rookie guard Jalen Farmer to establish himself as a long-term starter.

Farmer has already stepped into Nelson's vacated spot, with a mixed bag of results through two games. Still, moving on from Nelson makes the remainder of the season an important evaluation period for the fourth-round selection.

Replacing a player of Nelson's caliber is an enormous challenge, but the opportunity to gain valuable starting experience should benefit Farmer's development.

With Indianapolis entering a period of transition, the organization needs to identify which young players can become foundational pieces moving forward. Farmer now has an opportunity to make a strong case for himself as part of the team's next iteration along the offensive line.

Grover Stewart

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) spins and waves his hand after Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) missed a field goal Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grover Stewart's inclusion here is a little different from the other winners, considering his contract expires at the end of the season. His status as a winner hinges significantly on whether or not he signs an extension to be a part of the rebuilding process.

The veteran defensive tackle had been mentioned as a potential trade candidate, and the Colts had offers on the table. However, Indianapolis ultimately elected to keep him, leaving Stewart as one of the most experienced players remaining along the defensive front.

With Buckner gone, Stewart's importance to the defensive line becomes even greater. His ability to provide stability against the run and serve as a veteran presence alongside younger players should be valuable as the Colts navigate the remainder of the season.

Whether Stewart ultimately factors into Indianapolis' longer-term plans remains uncertain, particularly with his contract situation, but he should have an important role to play in the immediate future.

Biggest Losers

Daniel Jones

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James Sr. (50) tackles Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Daniel Jones remains the Colts' starting quarterback, the circumstances surrounding him have become considerably less favorable.

Indianapolis traded away two of its most productive receivers while also sending away its All-Pro left guard. That's a substantial amount of offensive talent to lose, particularly for a quarterback who has already struggled to find consistency throughout the season.

The Colts haven't exactly surrounded Jones with an abundance of established weapons following those departures, leaving him with fewer reliable options as the offense attempts to finish the season strong. For a quarterback who's best seasons came when he had an adequate supporting cast, the deadline trades greatly hurt his ability to lead an offensive revival down the stretch.

Jones now faces the challenge of producing with a significantly diminished supporting cast while the organization evaluates its direction at quarterback.

Jonathan Taylor

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) makes a catch during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor might be the biggest loser of the Colts' trade deadline.

For weeks, Taylor was at the center of trade rumors as Indianapolis explored its options ahead of the deadline. Multiple contenders expressed interest in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowl running back, and the Colts reportedly received multiple offers involving second-round draft capital and more.

Despite the interest, Indianapolis ultimately decided against moving him, holding out for a blockbuster return that never materialized.

That decision leaves Taylor in a difficult position. The Colts have made it abundantly clear that they're transitioning toward a rebuild. But Taylor is entering the latter portion of his 20s and remains one of the most productive running backs in football.

There's a legitimate concern that Indianapolis won't be ready to compete for a championship again until Taylor is past his prime. Barring a future trade request or a dramatic turnaround in the team's trajectory, he could spend at least the next two seasons wasting away on a team in transition.

It's difficult to blame Taylor for wanting to remain in Indianapolis, particularly after signing a contract extension in the offseason and repeatedly stating his loyalty to the organization. But the Colts' decision to retain him despite multiple trade offers leaves one of their best players tied to a rebuilding franchise.

Running back's primes are limited, and it's possible Taylor doesn't get anything substantial out of his.

Shane Steichen

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps nobody was dealt a more difficult hand at the trade deadline than head coach Shane Steichen.

The Colts have traded away four prominent starters, including two foundational offensive players, while also removing a significant talent from their defensive front. The result is a considerably less experienced roster with multiple holes that need to be addressed.

Steichen, already facing an uphill battle to save his job, now faces the challenge of keeping Indianapolis competitive while evaluating younger players and attempting to get the most out of a diminished roster. That's not exactly a formula that will help Steichen stay on as head coach.

With Chris Ballard already dismissed and Indianapolis preparing for a new general manager, Steichen must demonstrate that he's the right person to lead the franchise moving forward.

The circumstances certainly aren't ideal, but the expectations remain. The remainder of the season could prove pivotal in determining whether Steichen is part of the Colts' long-term plans.