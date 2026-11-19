The Indianapolis Colts finally got back in the win column Sunday, but let's not pretend this team has suddenly figured things out.

At 3-7, Indianapolis is still a mess. But after snapping a five-game losing streak with a 24-22 win over Miami, the Colts have a chance to do something they haven't done in a while: string together a couple of wins.

Unfortunately, standing in their way is a Houston Texans team that's significantly better than its 3-6 record suggests.

Houston enters Thursday night's primetime showdown as a heavy favorite, and for good reason. But divisional games are weird, and under the lights, anything can happen.

Here are three matchups that could dictate Thursday night's outcome.

Daniel Jones vs. Texans Defensive Line

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could get ugly.

Houston boasts one of the NFL's most ferocious defensive fronts, ranking second in the league with 33 sacks. Will Anderson Jr. leads the charge with 10.5, and this group has made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks all season.

That's bad news for Daniel Jones, who has been downright awful recently, failing to reach 200 passing yards in four straight games. Against Miami, he completed just 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

To make matters worse, Indianapolis will be without both starting offensive tackles, Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis.

And remember, Houston sacked Jones four times in their Week 3 meeting.

If Indianapolis can't protect its quarterback Thursday night, this Texans front could absolutely eat him alive.

Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan vs. Texans Defensive Line

Landon Aurelius, 13, holds up a sign as Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after the Indianapolis Colts lost a game to the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there's one thing Shane Steichen needs to prioritize Thursday, it's establishing the ground game.

Jonathan Taylor hasn't exactly looked like himself recently, rushing for just 23 yards against Jacksonville and 46 against Dallas before bouncing back with 83 against Miami.

But against this Houston front, JT can't do it alone.

Rookie Seth McGowan has quietly become one of Indianapolis' most exciting young players, averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season. Against Miami, he rushed for a career-high 77 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Together, Taylor and McGowan combined for 160 rushing yards Sunday. That one-two punch gives Indianapolis its best chance to keep Houston's pass rush honest and take some pressure off Jones.

Colts Secondary vs. Nico Collins

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) look on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This matchup scares me more than anything else Thursday night.

Nico Collins has absolutely torched Indianapolis throughout his career, totaling 626 receiving yards in seven meetings. That's an average of 89.4 yards per game.

And unfortunately, the Colts could be without their two starting cornerbacks.

Charvarius Ward has already been ruled out for Thursday, while Sauce Gardner remains questionable with a calf injury. Meanwhile, Collins is coming off a nine-catch, 94-yard performance against Cleveland, adding another touchdown to his season total.

With Ward sidelined and Gardner's status uncertain, young corners like Justin Walley could have their hands full.

The Colts somehow found a way to beat Houston 19-17 back in Week 3, but pulling off another upset will require a much better performance than what we've seen recently.

Protect Jones, establish the run, and don't let Collins take over. Easier said than done.

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