The Indianapolis Colts finally snapped their five-game losing streak with a 24-22 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, lucking their way into a win. While it wasn't a clean performance by any stretch, several players made important contributions to help Indianapolis get back in the win column. However, there were also some concerning performances that left plenty to be desired.

Let's take a look at who's rising and who's falling in this week's stock report.

RISERS

Seth McGowan

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seth McGowan continues to make a strong case for a larger role in the Colts' offense. The rookie rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per attempt against Miami. He consistently found ways to create positive yardage, using his physical running style to make life difficult for the Dolphins' defense. His touchdown also helped Indianapolis capitalize on one of its better offensive stretches of the afternoon.

McGowan has proven to be an excellent complement to Jonathan Taylor, giving the Colts another productive option in the backfield. He's shown an ability to handle meaningful opportunities when Taylor needs a breather and has made the most of the touches coming his way. With the Colts continuing to find ways to get both running backs involved, McGowan's role could become increasingly important down the stretch.

Justin Walley

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) makes a catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Walley delivered one of his best performances of the season on Sunday.

Walley stripped Dolphins' quarterback Kyle McCord on the opening possession of the second half, setting up Adetomiwa Adebawore's fumble recovery in the end zone for a Colts touchdown. Walley also held his own in coverage, allowing just three receptions for 14 yards on six targets. It was an impressive all-around showing from a young defensive back who continues to earn opportunities.

Justin Walley and Adetomiwa Adebawore!!!!



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/6vRWIgioSk — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 15, 2026

Given the circumstances surrounding Indianapolis' secondary, Walley's play is extremely encouraging. With Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner both banged up, the Colts need their younger cornerbacks to step up and handle more responsibility. Walley is showing that he can contribute beyond simply filling a spot in the lineup, making plays on the ball and creating turnovers. If he can continue building on performances like this, he could become an important part of the secondary's long-term plans.

CJ Allen

C.J. Allen continues to look increasingly comfortable as a starting linebacker in Indianapolis. The rookie recorded nine tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a game-sealing sack against Miami, making an impact in multiple areas of the defense. He also appeared to come away with an interception in the fourth quarter, but the play was negated by a defensive holding penalty. Even without the interception counting, Allen put together one of his more complete performances of his rookie campaign.

CJ ALLEN INCOMING



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/7wGDIa7aCO — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 15, 2026

Beyond the individual statistics, Allen's growing responsibilities have been particularly encouraging. He's continued to take on a larger role in the middle of the Colts' defense, including responsibilities as the defensive play-caller.

Indianapolis has needed more consistency at the position, and Allen is giving the coaching staff plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about his development.

FALLERS

Daniel Jones

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though head coach Shane Steichen continues to vehemently defend his quarterback publicly, Daniel Jones has done absolutely nothing to warrant that level of defense.

Jones completed only half of his pass attempts (11-for-22) for 108 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. His performance was bad enough to earn a 1.7 QBR, the worst by a starting quarterback in the NFL this season, according to ESPN Research.

Jones will remain the starter for now as the Colts go into a short week. Still, he’s running out of time to turn what has been a disastrous season around.

Tyler Warren

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren had an unusually quiet afternoon against Miami, continuing his failry dissappointing season.

The second-year tight end finished with just two receptions for one yard on three targets. He also had one carry for three yards, giving him just four total yards of offense. The rookie tight end has been one of the Colts' most reliable offensive weapons this season, making his lack of involvement particularly confusing, especially in a game where the passing offense struggled to find much of anything. Indianapolis needed someone beyond its running game to provide a spark offensively, but Warren was unable to make much of an impact.

The Colts cannot afford to have one of their most important offensive weapons disappear from the game plan, particularly when the offense is struggling to generate production through the air. One quiet performance doesn't change much, but it's certainly an outing Warren would like to put behind him.

Cam Bynum

Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) reacts after a play Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 has already been a tough season for Cam Bynum, and Sunday didn’t help him out.

The 28-year-old safety allowed a team-high 56 receiving yards and gave up a touchdown on a double-pass play by the Dolphins, failing to recognize the offense’s plan until it was already too late. As a result, Bynum finished with a 149.3 passer rating allowed.

Through 10 games in 2026, Bynum has struggled to replicate the success he had in his first season with the Colts, recording 34 tackles, only four passes defended and one interception. As a result, the defense has also taken a step back, making it pretty clear how impactful of a player Bynum can and needs to be for Indianapolis.