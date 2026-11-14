The Indianapolis Colts have lost five straight, but Sunday might be their best chance in weeks to finally stop the bleeding.

Miami comes to Lucas Oil Stadium at 1-7, and with Malik Willis on injured reserve, the Dolphins are turning to Kyle McCord for his first NFL start. For a Colts team sitting at 2-7, this is absolutely a game they should believe they can win.

But with this offense as depleted as it is, Indianapolis needs to keep things simple.

Daniel Jones is left with a thin group of proven weapons. The path to victory is pretty straightforward: lean on the stars who are still here and make the rookie quarterback uncomfortable.

Here are my three keys to a Colts victory in Week 10.

1. Get Jonathan Taylor Going Early

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) and running back Jonathan Taylor (28) react before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After all the trade deadline chaos, Jonathan Taylor is still here. Now, let him remind this league just who he is.

Taylor enters Sunday with 656 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 161 carries. If Indianapolis establishes him early, this entire offense changes.

If Taylor dictates the game, the Colts can stay ahead of the sticks, control the clock, and avoid forcing Jones to carry this barren passing game.

This isn't complicated. Run the damn ball.

2. Put Pressure on Kyle McCord

Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) passes the ball against the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McCord is in line to make the first regular-season start of his NFL career after Miami placed Willis on injured reserve with a groin injury.

The Colts don't have an elite pass rush, but this is exactly the kind of matchup where their young defensive ends need to step up. Show pressure, disguise coverage, and force McCord to make decisions before he gets comfortable.

We've seen defensive minds like Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel make life miserable for inexperienced quarterbacks. Indianapolis needs to bring that same aggressive mentality Sunday.

You cannot let McCord settle in.

3. Tyler Warren Might Have to Be Superman

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts want to run the ball all afternoon, but eventually there will be a third-and-long where Jones has no choice but to throw it.

That's where Tyler Warren is going to have to be the dominant physical force he is.

With Allen and Downs gone, Warren is clearly the most dangerous receiving option left. He has 38 catches for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 53 targets this season, plus another score on the ground.

Miami knows that, too. The Dolphins can crowd the middle, bracket Warren, and force someone else to beat them.

It might not matter. Warren has to win through contact, create after the catch, and make the handful of plays this offense simply cannot get from anywhere else right now.

Miami is averaging just 15.8 points per game, 31st in the NFL. Indianapolis does not need to be perfect.

Feed Taylor, make McCord uncomfortable, and let Warren be the difference-maker. If Indianapolis sticks to that formula, there's no reason this five-game losing streak can't end Sunday.

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