3 Under-the-Radar Colts Who Could Be Traded Before the Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts have already made it clear what direction this franchise is heading.

Quenton Nelson is in Seattle, and DeForest Buckner is back in San Francisco. With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs have dominated the Colts trade conversation.

But those aren't the only names worth watching.

Here are three under-the-radar Colts trade candidates contending teams could see real value in before the deadline.

Daniel Jones

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start with the most complicated one.

Jones has been about as bad as we have seen him since his days in New York. Through eight games, he has thrown for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 68.7 passer rating.

His trade value is probably close to rock bottom. But that doesn't mean there isn't a market.

His massive contract certainly complicates things, but for a team that believes it can get him back to his 2025 form, there could still be value in buying low.

Minnesota makes the most sense to me. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has floated a reunion, and Jones spent time with Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings late in 2024.

The Vikings have a championship-caliber defense and dangerous weapons. They don't need Jones to be Superman; they need a veteran quarterback to manage the game and keep the offense on schedule.

Could O'Connell get more out of Jones than Indianapolis currently is? I absolutely think so.

Camryn Bynum

Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) gestures to fans Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, ahead of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bynum is the player on this list I would be the most hesitant to move.

After recording 81 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defended in 2025, Bynum has been much quieter this season with 26 tackles, one interception and two passes defended through seven games.

But I'm not convinced Bynum suddenly forgot how to play safety.

This Colts defense has forced just four turnovers through eight games and is allowing 27.8 points per game. Bynum is playing on the back end of a unit that consistently puts its secondary in difficult situations.

At 28 years old and under contract through 2028, he could help bridge this rebuild. His trade value is lower now than it was a year ago, which is exactly why I wouldn't be in a rush to sell.

Mo Alie-Cox

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) celebrates Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, after a touchdown catch during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one feels different.

Alie-Cox has been in Indianapolis since 2017, but with Tyler Warren leading the tight end room, his role has shrunk to mostly blocking work.

He has just four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown this season, but his value has never been about box-score production.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported there is trade-market interest in Alie-Cox because of his ability as a run blocker. At 33 years old on a cheap one-year deal, he is exactly the type of veteran a contender could add for a specific role.

The return wouldn't be massive, but that's not the point.

This franchise is entering a new chapter, and Alie-Cox may not be around when Indianapolis is ready to compete again. If someone offers a late-round pick, it might finally be time to let one of the last pieces from the old Colts era go.

The Colts have already made it clear that nobody is untouchable. With six days until the deadline, don't be surprised if a few more familiar faces are wearing different uniforms next week.

Recommended Articles