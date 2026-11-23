The Indianapolis Colts received a mixed bag of injury news Monday as they prepare for the final stretch of the 2026 season.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce has not been ruled out for the remainder of the season, according to head coach Shane Steichen, while rookie running back Seth McGowan is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury.

The two developments present different challenges for Indianapolis, which could potentially get one of its most important offensive weapons back while losing an increasingly productive piece of its backfield.

Colts Leave the Door Open for Alec Pierce's Return

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) warms up before the game between Ravens and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pierce has been sidelined with a heel injury that has limited him to just two appearances this season. After returning for the first two games, the fifth-year receiver aggravated the injury and has not played since.

The #Colts do the right thing, shutting WR Alec Pierce down for season, with all eyes on a fully healthy 2027.



My story on Pierce: https://t.co/u5JVfH900rhttps://t.co/u5JVfH900r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2026

While there had been reports that Pierce was being shut down for the remainder of the season, Steichen clarified Monday that the Colts have not made that call. However, Indianapolis is not going to rush its leading receiver from the previous two seasons back onto the field before he is ready.

"The only way we'll put him out there, obviously, if he's 100 (percent)," Steichen said. "We gotta be really smart with him."

There have been some encouraging signs in Pierce's recovery. According to Steichen, the 26-year-old is running and doing plyometric exercises as he works his way back.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says the team has NOT ruled out WR Alec Pierce (heel) for the season. However, he adds "the only way we'll put him out there, obviously, if he's 100 (percent). We gotta be really smart with him."



Pierce is "doing (plyometrics)" and running, per Steichen. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 23, 2026

Pierce's potential return would be a welcome development for an Indianapolis offense that has been without one of its most dangerous downfield threats for the vast majority of the year. He recorded consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns in 2024 and 2025 and led the NFL in yards per reception in both seasons, earning a lucrative four-year, $114 million contract to remain in Indianapolis.

Still, the Colts have little incentive to compromise his long-term health for a handful of games, and that includes any attempts at maximizing their investment. Unless Pierce can get back to full strength, Indianapolis seems comfortable exercising caution.

Seth McGowan Expected to Miss Time With Hamstring Injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) reacts after a play Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Pierce's recovery offers some optimism, the Colts will have to navigate another absence, this one in their backfield.

Steichen confirmed Monday that rookie running back Seth McGowan "will miss some time" after suffering a hamstring injury against the Houston Texans. The head coach did not provide a specific timetable for his return.

McGowan has turned into a great late-round draft choice by the Colts, as he's carved out a meaningful role alongside Jonathan Taylor, providing Indianapolis with an effective complementary option in the running game.

Entering Thursday's matchup with Houston, the seventh-round pick had recorded 285 rushing yards on 55 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. He also delivered one of his best performances of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown.

His emergence has given the Colts another dependable option in the backfield and helped take some of the workload off Taylor.

With McGowan expected to miss time, rookie DJ Giddens could have an opportunity to see an expanded role. The Colts could also simply increase Taylor's workload. With Anthony Richardson Sr. now the starting quarterback, he could be deployed in the run game as well.

Either way, losing McGowan means fewer reps for the rookie down the stretch, taking away what could be valuable experience as the Colts move into the future.

Colts Need Their Offensive Depth to Step Up

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) embraces running back DJ Giddens (21) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two injury developments leave Indianapolis in a precarious position heading into the final stretch of the season.

Pierce could still make his way back onto the field, but the organization has made it clear that his health will take priority over his availability, so it's more likely he stays on the shelf. McGowan is expected to be sidelined for an undetermined period, leaving another opening in the offensive rotation.

The Colts have already had to adjust to significant personnel changes this season, particularly on offense. Finding ways to keep the unit productive while getting younger contributors involved will be increasingly important over the remaining schedule.

Getting Pierce back would provide a significant boost to the passing game, but Indianapolis will need its other running backs to step up in McGowan's absence.

For now, the Colts will have to wait and see how both situations develop.