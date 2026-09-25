Colts Rookie Class Needs to Play More Moving Forward

The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with numerous longtime key contributors this past offseason and have been looking to fill the collective void ever since.

Instead of finding 1:1 replacements for each of these players, the Colts instead chose to replace their efforts with an aggregate of options - outside of right tackle, where they replaced longtime starter Braden Smith with an up-and-coming second-year pass protector in Jalen Travis.

Their succession plan at right tackle has already paid dividends, but everywhere else remains to be seen.

The Colts focused on bringing in a combination of experience and speed to their new-look roster, and on paper they achieved just that with their 2026 NFL Draft class.

However, the Colts' rookie class in question has yet to emerge as the ready-made group that Indianapolis hoped they'd become despite each draft pick making the initial 53-man roster, and a big reason for that is the lack of opportunity they've been provided.

With that being said, follow along as I break down why the Colts' 2026 draft class deserves to see more playing time on game days, particularly on defense.

Defense

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Caden Curry (55) celebrates with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) after a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two games into the 2026 regular season, just one rookie has made a serious impact, with third-round safety A.J. Haulcy serving as the defense's starting strong safety.

Haulcy has totaled nine tackles through two games, but it's the rest of his fellow rookie classmates who have been mostly disregarded by the defense's plans.

The Colts spent five of their eight draft picks on defense, but four of those five have struggled to find playing time.

The four rookies in question all reside within the defense's front seven (defensive end and linebacker), and given that the Colts have struggled most in this area, it makes you wonder why none have been given an opportunity to prove themselves as viable options.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has been known to prefer proven talent for his defenses, but since his veterans have not risen to the occasion, a pivot to the youngins feels like the best, and perhaps the only, option moving forward.

The Colts selected former Georgia linebacker CJ Allen with their first pick (53rd overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft, and although they had big plans for him early on, he's hardly seen the field in his first two regular-season games.

Over two weeks, Allen has played in just six defensive snaps.

This wouldn't be as big a concern if starting linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies showed they deserve the workload in question, but both veterans have looked as lost as rookies often do.

Anarumo and Co. have cited Allen's offseason injuries (calf, hamstring) as being the reason the rookie isn't ready for NFL game days, but the lack of production and consistency from those above him on the depth chart suggests it can't get worse than it's been.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie linebacker Bryce Boettcher has appeared in 30% of the defensive snaps (45 snaps) and half of the total special teams snaps (32 snaps). Even though this is promising to see, Boettcher and Allen both deserve more defensive reps moving forward.

Furthermore, the Colts' lack of pass rush, particularly off the edge, suggests that a new rotation is necessary.

Third-year defensive end Laiatu Latu has produced decent pressure off the edge through two weeks, but the Colts are betting on him to emerge as a true game-wrecker. Veteran newcomers Arden Key and Micheal Clemons have proven to be okay rotational players, but neither has showcased enough to be confident in.

Enter rookies George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry.

The Colts draft both first-year edge defenders on Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of the 2026 NFL Draft, but each flashed enough throughout the preseason to warrant game-day workloads, even if that means in a rotational role.

Gumbs Jr. has been a healthy scratch in each of his first two regular-season games, whereas Curry has largely been a contributor on special teams.

Michael Clemons was placed on Injured Reserve after he suffered a toe injury in the Colts' Week 2 loss, and now the rookie tandem in question has a massive opportunity to prove themselves as ready-made players.

Finally, A.J. Haulcy remains the starting strong safety, but he's been rotating with second-year safety Hunter Wohler. This rotation was always expected, so don't be surprised if the two's workloads continue to fluctuate.

The biggest revelation so far this season has been UDFA defensive back Kapena Gushiken.

Indianapolis was high on Gushiken in the pre-draft process, and it's easy to see why.

Gushiken has only appeared in eight defensive snaps since being picked up on waivers ahead of the regular season, but his two massive passes broken up against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football suggest the Colts have found a gem.

With the Colts having so many questions to answer throughout the defense, it's equal parts encouraging and necessary that a player like Gushiken has played as though he belongs, even though it's based on a small sample size.

Offense

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts drafted three offensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft - guard Jalen Farmer, running back Seth McGowan, and wide receiver Deion Burks - with all three picks coming on Day 3 (rounds 4-7).

With the offensive line already set in stone, Farmer has yet to see the playing field, but both McGowan and Burks have been provided brief opportunities.

McGowan has appeared in just ten snaps for the Colts' offense through two games, carrying the ball twice for zero total yards. There's an argument that McGowan has not shown enough to be trusted as the lone active back behind star Jonathan Taylor, but that's more of a roster construction issue than it is a knock on his readiness.

The Colts need more from McGowan, but to quote Tom Moore when Peyton Manning was still around, "If 18 goes down, we're f*****. And we don't practice f*****."

If Taylor goes down, the Colts' entire offensive operation is dead on arrival, so more than anything, Indianapolis is praying their focal point of the offense can stay healthy for the entire regular season.

So while it's not expected that the Colts will increase Farmer's and/or McGowan's workload any time soon, it's important to note their respective situations.

Finally, seventh-round rookie wide receiver Deion Burks has been viewed as a potential deep threat on offense and a returner on special teams.

Burks has appeared in just three offensive snaps through two weeks, but he's had two touches on jet sweeps for 14 rushing yards.

With Alec Pierce (heel) now out for the foreseeable future, even Darius Slayton's addition shouldn't prevent the Colts from utilizing Burks on offense. Indianapolis brought in Slayton to address their lack of a reliable deep threat, but Burks could be the secret weapon to deploy when need be.

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