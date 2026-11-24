The Indianapolis Colts 2026 draft class has made their mark on the season, with a handful of rookies becoming more impactful as the year goes on. While some have exceeded expectations, others are still working to establish themselves as dependable contributors.

With 12 games in the books, let's take a look at Indianapolis' eight draft picks and evaluate their output as we head into the final stretch of games.

CJ Allen

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) during the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Allen has been the best of the bunch, without a doubt.

The second-round choice had to navigate injuries at first, but once he got his chance, Allen has taken full advantage. The 21-year-old has taken over playcalling duties on defense and has been a production machine, achieving a level of play the Colts haven't seen in a rookie linebacker since Shaq Leonard.

Allen has recorded 50 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks this season. He has demonstrated an ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage, adding a disruptive element to Indianapolis' linebacker room, and has contributed in pass defense as well.

Allen's development is one of the biggest positives from this draft class, and the Colts appear to have found a potential franchise cornerstone.

A.J. Haulcy

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Haulcy has been one of the more heavily utilized members of Indianapolis' rookie class, starting at safety and receiving a substantial share of the defensive snaps. His role has given him plenty of opportunities to make an impact, and he has shown some encouraging flashes throughout his first professional season. However, his overall performance has been inconsistent.

Haulcy has accumulated 53 tackles, one interception and three passes defended. The tackle production demonstrates his involvement in the defense, while his interception provided a glimpse at what more he can offer.

However, there have been occasions when Haulcy's coverage and tackling have left something to be desired. For a rookie who has been trusted with a starting role for much of the season, consistency needs to become the next step.

Haulcy has the opportunity to develop into an important piece of the secondary, but Indianapolis needs more dependable play from him down the stretch.

Jalen Farmer

Indianapolis Colts guard Jalen Farmer (62) walks on the field Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jalen Farmer's rookie season has been defined by an opportunity that arrived earlier than expected.

The fourth-round selection out of Kentucky began the year as a developmental offensive lineman, but the Quenton Nelson trade eventually pushed him into a starting role. His transition into the lineup hasn't been entirely smooth, although there have been encouraging signs as he adjusts to the speed and physicality of the NFL.

Farmer has accumulated approximately 237 offensive snaps this season, gaining valuable experience in the process. Pass protection has been a particular challenge, and he still has work to do before he can be considered a reliable long-term starter. However, his performance against Miami offered a glimpse of his potential, earning an 83.8 overall PFF grade for the game.

That was a significant improvement and demonstrated that he can hold his own against NFL competition. The Colts may not have a solidified starting left guard for the foreseeable future in Farmer, but if they continue to develop him, he has impact player upside.

Bryce Boettcher

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Boettcher has quietly become a useful contributor for Indianapolis, taking advantage of opportunities created by injuries and changes within the linebacker room. The fourth-rounder hasn't received the same attention as Allen, but he has established a role for himself and demonstrated an ability to contribute when called upon. His involvement has increased throughout the season, particularly as the Colts have needed additional depth at linebacker.

Boettcher has recorded 50 tackles and one tackle for loss. His strongest contributions have come against the run, where he has shown an ability to diagnose plays and get involved near the line of scrimmage. He recorded 12 tackles against the Cowboys and followed that performance with seven against the Dolphins.

While he still has room to improve in coverage, Boettcher has given Indianapolis another capable option at linebacker. His development makes for an interesting offseason discussion when it comes to upgrading the position, but regardless, the Colts have a player they should be able to continue to count on.

George Gumbs Jr.

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (52) rushes up the field Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, during Colts Camp practice at Gand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

George Gumbs Jr. has had a difficult time finding his footing in Indianapolis, spending much of his rookie season on the fringes of the defensive line rotation.

Gumbs entered the NFL as a developmental pass rusher, and his limited playing time has made it difficult for him to establish any meaningful momentum.

Gumbs has recorded just five tackles this season and has yet to register a sack. His lack of production must come with the context that he simply hasn't featured in the defensive line rotation much at all. The Colts have had several established veterans ahead of him, making it difficult for a rookie to break into the rotation.

Gumbs still has time to develop. Now may not be the time to jump to conclusions on his potential as a pass rusher.

Caden Curry

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Caden Curry (55) takes the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caden Curry has been one of the more pleasant surprises in Indianapolis' rookie class. The sixth-round selection out of Ohio State entered the season with relatively modest expectations, but he has gradually worked his way into the defensive line rotation.

Curry's playing time has fluctuated depending on the availability of other defensive ends, but he has demonstrated an ability to make plays when given opportunities.

Curry has recorded 26 tackles and one sack this season. His production isn't necessarily eye-popping, but it's encouraging for a sixth-round pick who wasn't expected to make an instant impact. Curry still has time to become a more consistent presence as a pass rusher, but his high effort and ability to take advantage of opportunities have made him a player worth betting on down the line.

Seth McGowan

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) reacts after a play Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Allen for the defense, Seth McGowan has been Indianapolis' biggest offensive rookie success story.

The seventh-round selection out of Kentucky has carved out a meaningful role behind Jonathan Taylor as the season has progressed. McGowan has provided the Colts with a dependable alternative in the backfield, allowing them to give Taylor occasional breaks without completely changing the identity of their rushing attack.

McGowan has rushed for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries, averaging an impressive 5.0 yards per attempt. He has also caught six passes for 10 yards. Unfortunately, head coach Shane Steichen shared Monday that McGowan will miss time with a hamstring injury suffered against Houston, so his impressive rookie campaign will be cut short prematurely.

Still, for a seventh-round pick, McGowan's impact illustrates the value the Colts found late in the draft.

Deion Burks

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deion Burks (80) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Deion Burks has had a quiet rookie season, although his circumstances have created an opportunity for a larger role in the closing weeks.

Burks spent much of the first half of the season buried on the wide receiver depth chart, making it difficult for him to make his way into the offensive game plan. Much of his early involvement came on special teams, but changes to Indianapolis' receiving corps have created more opportunities for the rookie.

Burks has recorded six receptions for 60 yards and has added 21 rushing yards on three attempts. His production hasn't yet demonstrated that he can be a consistent contributor in the passing game, but there's time for him to change that this season.

The wide receiver position is one the Colts need to evaluate heavily in the remaining weeks, and Burks has an opportunity to show he should be a part of future plans. Even then, Indianapolis will need to see more out of their final draft choice if he's going to stick around in 2027.