The Indianapolis Colts have gone from 0-2 and searching for answers to 2-2 with a legitimate chance to take control of the AFC South.

That's quite the turnaround in the span of two weeks. Indianapolis still has plenty to clean up, and Sunday's 30-17 win over Washington was hardly flawless, but the Colts have started to show some signs of what this team can be.

Four weeks in, we're starting to get a clearer picture of who the 2026 Colts are. Here are four things we learned from Sunday's win in London.

1. Alec Pierce's Absence Is a Massive Problem

The Colts learned just how valuable Alec Pierce is to their offense on Sunday. (Hint: that four-year, $114 million contract was well worth it.)

Between Pierce being sidelined, Ashton Dulin banged up and Darius Slayton inactive, the Colts lack a true field-stretching threat at wide receiver, limiting their pass attack to the short and intermediate areas. As a result, Washington was able to play tighter to the line of scrimmage, making life more difficult for Daniel Jones and an offense that took a while to find its rhythm.

Had Pierce been out there, his mere presence alters the offensive approach significantly. The defense would have to respect the deep pass, opening up space underneath for other pass catchers. Without the threat of the big play, the defense had one less thing to worry about.

Pierce's value goes beyond his own production. The Colts offense looked much more limited without him. His return can't come soon enough, even if he doesn't return until next season.

2. Jonathan Taylor Loves Foreign Soil

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) reacts after the gam eagainst the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don’t know what it is, but there’s something about playing in Europe that gives Jonathan Taylor super powers.

After rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Taylor became the all-time leading rusher in international games, now holding the records for most career yards (408) and touchdowns (6). Sunday was also his third multi-touchdown game of the young season, underscoring his strong start to 2026.

Across the three international games Taylor has played in, the Colts have won all three. Maybe it’s time to schedule a trip to Europe every season.

3. The Defense Is Figuring Things Out

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) knocks down a pass by Washington Commanders quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the fourth quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts’ defense looked downright ugly through the first two weeks of the season. Indianapolis surrendered 1,029 yards in losses to Baltimore and Kansas City, with big plays coming far too easily and the unit struggling to get off the field.

But something has clicked over the last two weeks.

The Colts held Houston to 223 total yards and 17 points in Week 3 before limiting Washington to 13 points on Sunday. The pass rush has been much more disruptive, the defense isn't missing tackles and the communication on the back end has improved dramatically.

There’s still plenty to clean up, but the difference between the first two weeks and the last two is hard to ignore. After looking like one of the NFL’s worst defenses to open the season, Indianapolis is finding its footing on defense.

4. The Colts Can Win Ugly

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on from the sideline during the third quarter of their game against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts haven't put together a complete game yet. But they've still won twice, against Houston despite scoring just 19 points and beating a beat up Commanders team playing with their third-string quarterback. While they've won both, neither were in entirely convincing fashion.

But that's also what makes these last two wins encouraging. When the offense has struggled, the defense has picked it up. When the passing game hasn't been there, Jonathan Taylor has carried the offense. When the offense has stalled in scoring range, Spencer Shrader has delivered.

There’s still a lot this team needs to clean up, but the Colts are learning how to win without everything going right. That's a valuable trait for a team trying to establish itself as the team to beat in the AFC South.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter