Colts Keeping Jonathan Taylor Could Pay Major Dividends for Young Core

The Indianapolis Colts have undergone significant changes over the past several weeks, with several established veterans departing as the organization begins looking toward its future. While those moves have created opportunities for younger players to step into larger roles, they've also left the locker room without some of the veteran voices that have carried the team through the last decade.

One player who remains, however, is Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts faced considerable uncertainty surrounding Taylor's future ahead of the NFL trade deadline, with the possibility of moving their star running back generating plenty of discussion. Ultimately, Indianapolis elected to keep him, providing some much-needed continuity for a roster that has experienced considerable turnover.

Taylor's value to the organization has never been difficult to recognize on the football field. He's one of the NFL's most productive running backs and remains a central part of what Indianapolis wants to accomplish offensively. But following the departures of players like Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, his importance to the organization extends well beyond his production.

Now one of, if not the most established, veterans remaining, Taylor has an opportunity to help guide a younger generation of Colts players.

And judging by the way some of those players already speak about him, his influence is being felt already.

Jonathan Taylor's Influence Already Reaching Colts' Young Players

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) embraces running back DJ Giddens (21) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the best indication of Taylor's importance came following Indianapolis' 24-22 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Rookie linebacker CJ Allen, who has been working his way into a larger defensive role, was asked about Taylor's influence on the organization. His response offered an interesting glimpse into how much the veteran running back means to some of the younger players in Indianapolis.

"When I see JT play, he just inspires me because I know how hard he works," Allen said, then directing admiration towards Taylor for how much he appreciates the example that he sets.

"When I see JT play, he just inspires me because I know how hard he works"



CJ Allen explains what Jonathan Taylor means to him and the Colts.



🎤: @AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/OutLrKVlS8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2026

Allen explained that he pays attention to the running back's daily routine, including the way he approaches his preparation and gets his work done around the facility.

That distinction is important.

Taylor has already established himself as one of the league's premier players, earning All-Pro recognition and becoming one of the most productive running backs in franchise history. For a young player entering the NFL, having the opportunity to observe how someone at that level operates on a daily basis can provide a valuable example of what it takes to succeed professionally.

Allen is still early in his development, and the Colts are hoping he can eventually become a foundational piece of their defense. Having someone like Taylor around to demonstrate the importance of consistency, preparation and professionalism can only help that process.

The same sentiment was reflected by another Colts rookie, running back Seth McGowan.

McGowan, who has begun carving out a role behind Taylor in the Indianapolis backfield, made it clear just how much he appreciates having the veteran around, especially after all the trade speculation.

"I remember praying that he didn't leave just because I love playing with him so much," McGowan said. "He's become like a big brother to me."

"I remember praying that he didn't leave just because I love playing with him so much."#Colts running back Seth McGowan shared with Sports Director @ACwishtv how much he appreciates Jonathan Taylor's leadership: pic.twitter.com/DPlAV7ucyQ — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) November 15, 2026

For a rookie trying to establish himself in the NFL, having a player like Taylor in the same position room is an opportunity not many players get. McGowan has been able to learn alongside one of the best backs in football while beginning to establish his own identity within the offense.

The two have also developed a productive partnership on the field. Against Miami, Taylor and McGowan combined for 160 rushing yards, with Taylor leading the way with 83 yards and McGowan adding 77 yards and a touchdown.

Their relationship is another example of how Taylor's presence can benefit the organization beyond what he contributes individually.

Indianapolis is still evaluating what it has in McGowan and several other young players. Having an established veteran who can help them navigate the challenges of an NFL season provides a valuable resource as those players continue to develop.

Colts Need Jonathan Taylor's Leadership During Transition

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor's importance to the locker room has become even more apparent following the organization's recent roster restructuring.

The departures of Nelson, Buckner and other established players have changed the makeup of the Colts' locker room and leadership group considerably. While Indianapolis still has experienced players capable of providing that leadership, Taylor is perhaps the most important presence remaining.

Taylor acknowledged as much following the trade deadline, recognizing that those who remained needed to take greater responsibility for helping the younger players.

"We have to go out there and we've got to try to rally these guys," Taylor said, via ESPN's Stephen Holder. "But we also got to make sure that we're doing our things on and off the field the right way to show and set an example for the rest of the guys in the locker room."

Taylor has not necessarily been known as one of the most vocal leaders in Indianapolis, but leadership looks different for everyone.

Sometimes, the most effective way to lead is through example.

That's what makes Allen's comments particularly encouraging. Taylor doesn't need to be the loudest voice in the room. His actions are already providing an example for those around him.

Taylor's experience also gives younger players someone to turn to as they encounter the challenges that come with establishing themselves professionally. Whether it's navigating the demands of an NFL schedule, handling adversity or understanding the preparation required to compete at the highest level, Taylor has experienced just about everything the league can throw at him.

For a Colts team that is going to need significant contributions from its younger players moving forward, having that kind of presence around the building is important.

Keeping Taylor Could Benefit Colts Beyond This Season

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) waves to fans as he leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the direction of the Colts organization, particularly with the team undergoing significant changes and looking toward a different future.

Developing younger players will be one of the most important parts of that process. Indianapolis needs to determine which players can become long-term building blocks, and giving them opportunities to learn and grow will be essential.

Keeping Taylor provides the Colts with an established veteran who can help make that transition easier.

Allen and McGowan are two particularly encouraging examples. Both are beginning to find their footing in Indianapolis, and both have already expressed how much they value having Taylor around.

Those relationships could become increasingly important as the Colts continue evaluating their younger talent and determining what the next version of the roster will look like.

There is also something to be said for the continuity Taylor provides. With so many familiar faces no longer in the building, retaining someone who understands the organization and has spent his entire NFL career in Indianapolis gives the younger players another connection to the team's past.

Of course, Taylor's presence alone isn't going to guarantee that the Colts develop into a competitive team. Indianapolis still needs to make the right decisions with its roster, staff and overall direction.

But player development involves more than simply giving young players playing time. The environment around them matters, too, and having established veterans who demonstrate the right habits can make a meaningful difference.

The Colts ultimately decided that Taylor was too valuable to move at the trade deadline. His production remains a significant part of that decision, but his influence on the younger players around him is another reason Indianapolis should be glad he stayed.

Allen and McGowan have already provided a glimpse of what Taylor means to the next generation of Colts players. If Indianapolis can continue building around that kind of relationship, keeping its star running back could be a decision that pays off tenfold.