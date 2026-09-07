5 Things That Must Go Right for Colts to End Playoff Drought

The Indianapolis Colts have not made the playoffs since 2020, and after the way last season ended, patience is running thin.

Indianapolis started 8-2 before losing seven straight games to finish 8-9. If the Colts are finally going to end that drought in 2026, these five things have to go right.

Daniel Jones Has to Stay Healthy

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) stands on the field Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, ahead of the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything starts with Daniel Jones.

Jones was playing the best football of his career before a left fibula injury slowed him down and a torn Achilles ended his season in Week 14. He still finished with 3,101 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 68% of his passes.

Simply put, if Jones goes down again, the entire pyramid crumbles.

The Young Offensive Line Has to Take Another Step

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) gives Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) a hug before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis has talent up front, but several young pieces still have plenty to prove.

Tanor Bortolini earned Pro Football Focus’ third-highest grade among centers last season, while Matt Goncalves enters Year 2 at right guard and Jalen Travis takes over for Braden Smith at right tackle.

They do not need to become stars overnight. They do need to keep Jones upright and this offense moving. Thankfully, they have Quenton Nelson and Bernhard Raimann shoring up the left side of the line while they work to continue their respective upward trajectories.

CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher Have to Deliver

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts traded Zaire Franklin and immediately attacked linebacker in the draft, selecting CJ Allen in the second round and Bryce Boettcher in the fourth.

It's looking like the Colts' Week 1 starting linebackers will be the veteran duo of Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies; however, CJ Allen showed enough during preseason play to suggest he'll take over starting duties sooner rather than later, while Bryce Boettcher adds another young option to a position without much proven depth.

There is talent here, but not much room for a learning curve.

Seth McGowan Has to Become a Real Threat

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 1,585 yards last season, but the offense became much easier to defend once Jones went down.

That is where Seth McGowan comes in.

The seventh-round rookie rushed for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns at Kentucky last season and led Indianapolis with 20 rushing yards on four carries in the preseason finale.

The Colts need more than someone who can simply give Taylor a breather. They need another back defenses still have to respect when No. 28 leaves the field.

The Starting Corners Have to Stay Healthy

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) pulls in a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward Sr. and Justin Walley have the talent to completely change this secondary, but health wrecked that plan last season.

Gardner and Ward played one full game together, while Walley missed his entire rookie year with a torn ACL.

The problem? Indianapolis does not have much room for another year of injuries at cornerback.

If those three stay on the field, this defense has a chance to look completely different. If they do not, the Colts could find themselves right back where they were late last season.

Last season showed just how quickly everything can unravel when a few key pieces disappear.

If Jones stays healthy, young players take the necessary jump and Indianapolis finally gets some stability in the secondary, this roster is good enough to end the drought.

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