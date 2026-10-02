A Look Back at the Colts’ International History

The Indianapolis Colts haven't had many opportunities to play overseas, but when they do, they usually show up.

Indianapolis enters Sunday's London matchup against the Washington Commanders with a 2-1 record in international games, with both wins coming in Germany and its only loss coming by just three points in London.

And if there is one Colt who has really embraced the international stage, it is Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts made their international debut all the way back in 2016, when Andrew Luck and company fell 30-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Indianapolis trailed 23-6 entering the fourth quarter before scoring 21 points and nearly completing the comeback. Luck finished with 234 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Frank Gore added 68 rushing yards and a score.

That remains the Colts' only international loss.

Jonathan Taylor Takes Over Germany

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores the winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis returned overseas seven years later, and that is when Taylor entered the picture.

The Colts beat the New England Patriots 10-6 in Frankfurt in 2023, with Taylor accounting for the only touchdown of the entire game.

It wasn't exactly a dominant rushing performance — Taylor finished with 69 yards on 23 carries — but when Indianapolis needed points, he was still the guy. His one-yard touchdown on fourth down in the first quarter ultimately proved to be the difference.

Then came Berlin last season.

Taylor absolutely took over against the Atlanta Falcons, rushing 32 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-25 overtime win.

That included an 83-yard touchdown run that tied the longest of his career and gave him his 65th career rushing touchdown, passing Edgerrin James for the franchise record.

Even more ridiculous, 228 of Taylor's 244 rushing yards came after contact, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

And when the Colts needed somebody to finish the game in overtime, Taylor did exactly that, breaking loose for the game-winning eight-yard touchdown.

Simply put, Jonathan Taylor owns Germany.

Can the Colts Keep It Going in London?

Oct 2, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during game 15 of the NFL International Series at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now Indianapolis heads back across the Atlantic looking to continue what has quietly become a pretty successful international track record.

Sunday's matchup with Washington will be just the fourth international regular-season game in franchise history and the Colts' first trip back to London since that 2016 loss.

The circumstances are different, but the formula doesn't need to be.

Get Jonathan Taylor involved early, lean on the run game and make Washington prove it can stop the player who has already delivered two of the biggest performances in the Colts' short international history.

If that trend continues Sunday, London could become the latest international stage for Taylor and the Colts to make some noise.

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