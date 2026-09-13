Colts Risers and Fallers in Living Nightmare vs. Ravens

The season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium could not have gone worse for the Indianapolis Colts against the Baltimore Ravens.

Indianapolis was overwhelmed on both sides of the football and ultimately lost 41-23 in a brutal showing.

Even though Indianapolis lost by 18 points, the score still doesn't reflect how one-sided this clash with Baltimore was.

In short, the Colts must figure things out, because that was a horror movie that more resembled an 80s slasher flick.

After losing in the worst way, it's time to dive into the Risers and Fallers from a game the Colts want to quickly forget.

Riser | Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes for a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The brightest light for Indianapolis in this rough outing was Jonathan Taylor, and it's not even close.

Despite Shane Steichen's offense logging just 251 total yards, Taylor still accounted for 121 yards. This totals out to Taylor handling 48.2 percent of the haul.

When it was all said and done, Taylor totaled 98 rushing yards, 23 receiving yards, and two rushing scores.

Taylor is the last thing anyone should worry about when discussing this game for the Colts, as the superstar further showed he's one of the most dominant players in the league.

Faller | Bottling Up Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was tough to avoid putting Lamar Jackson into this entry, but the two-time MVP's weapons gain acceptance: wide receiver Zay Flowers and running back Derrick Henry.

Starting with Flowers, he torched Indy's coverage, finishing the game with five catches for 150 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also busted loose a 54-yard gain in the process, leading to his score.

Zay Flowers through the first 23 minutes of the Ravens season:



— Four catches

— 138 yards

— This touchdown ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/axOBYwIgHt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 13, 2026

Considering Flowers didn't play the full game after leaving with a hamstring injury, this stat line is even worse.

Now on to Henry, whom the Colts know well from his days with the Tennessee Titans. Henry decimated Indy's defense, finishing with a gaudy 144 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Henry has the capabilities to ruin any defense, but the Colts were also handled by Flowers in the receiving game.

Indy showed weakness against the rush and pass, and the Ravens took full advantage. The hope is that Baltimore is a Super Bowl-level contender, but that would only make this struggle slightly easier to stomach.

Riser | Offensive Line

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) and defensive end Caden Curry (55) and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (79) celebrates after Taylor runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at Indy's miniscule 251 total yards, one might believe the offensive line didn't perform well. However, that isn't the case here.

The Colts' offensive line wasn't the problem here, and the Pro Football Focus grades prove it. While 17 pressures were applied to Jones, it's worth noting that the Ravens' defense was aggressive, and Daniel Jones didn't handle it well.

Below are Indy's starting five offensive linemen, along with their grades (overall, pass-blocking, run-blocking).

Bernhard Raimann | 64.0, 73.7, 53.1

Quenton Nelson | 66.4, 60.3, 66.3

Tanor Bortolini | 66.3, 84.7, 60.2

Matt Goncalves | 86.3, 76.9, 83.7

Jalen Travis | 75.4, 78.0, 70.4

The offensive line could have technically played better, but plenty of blame can go around for Steichen's offense struggling.

For this game, the O-Line deserves a break after the lackluster performance.

Faller | Daniel Jones

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) tackles Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones looked uncomfortable and spooked by Baltimore's blitzing and pressure for all four quarters of this AFC joust.

While Indy marched right down the field on their first drive, mostly using Jones' arm, that was the only drive we'd see where Jones looked in control and in the flow state.

Jones followed that impressive start with a bad interception thrown to Roquan Smith. Following that turnover, Indy's offense started to unwind and spiral.

Jones ended the contest with 19/31 completions for 166 passing yards, one touchdown to Tyler Warren, and a pick.

Perhaps Jones is still being affected by the Achilles injury he sustained last year, but even then, it's not a good sign that he fell completely flat in Indy's opener.

The hope is that he can right the ship next week when Indianapolis heads to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs, or the Colts' season might start to come undone early.

Riser | Laiatu Latu

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Arden Key (98) celebrate after recovering a fumble Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There aren't many positives to take from the defensive performance of Indianapolis against the Ravens, but defensive end Laiatu Latu did everything he could to make a difference.

Latu finished with six tackles, 0.5 sacks, five QB pressures, and assisted a forced fumble on Jackson.

Laiatu Latu gets to the QB and helps force a turnover! #UCLA pic.twitter.com/oRDhxGCLHa — 🌹 2-0 (@chesneyera) September 13, 2026

Latu also played well against the run and showed he is developing in the right direction, despite the rest of the stop troops failing to deliver.

Latu is the undisputed best edge rusher on the Colts' roster, and he proved that in the losing effort.

Faller | Lou Anarumo

New Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at the Colts practice facility, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lou Anarumo faced Jackson plenty of times during his tenure as the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator.

However, Anarumo's record against the Ravens and Jackson is an eyesore, and after getting bludgeoned by Baltimore, it rests at 4-10 overall, 1-10 against Jackson.

-Lou Anarumo has a 4-9 record against Lamar and the Ravens.



-Steichen and the Colts decimated Jesse Minter’s defense last year.



Colts vs. Ravens should be interesting. — Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake) September 11, 2026

Anarumo allowed Jackson to toss for 324 yards and gave up a whopping 202 rushing yards. Anarumo had nothing for the Ravens, and Minter's squad had it's way with the veteran playcaller.

Even with Cam Bynum, Charvarius Ward, and Sauce Gardner on the field, it didn't seem to matter, Baltimore did everything they wanted.

While the Colts' offense was stuck in the mud, the defense looked far worse and should be the top priority for adjustments heading into Week 2.

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