The Indianapolis Colts just managed 167 yards and three points on national television. At this point, a little excitement would go a long way.

And with Anthony Richardson Sr. taking over for Daniel Jones, we might finally get some.

At 3-8, Indianapolis has lost six of its last seven games, and watching this offense over the past month has been downright painful. Thursday's 26-3 embarrassment in Houston was the final straw, and the Colts made the right call by handing Richardson the keys.

The defense at least has a few young guys, including CJ Allen and Justin Walley, giving fans something to look forward to. Now, maybe Richardson can help uncover some of those same bright spots on offense.

One Last Shot in Indianapolis

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on stage after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts fourth overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's been a long road back for the former No. 4 overall pick.

Richardson flashed serious potential as a rookie in 2023 before a shoulder injury ended his season. His 2024 campaign was a roller coaster, with injuries, a brief benching for Joe Flacco, and a brutal 47.7% completion rate.

Then came 2025. Richardson lost the starting job to Jones and later suffered a freak orbital fracture during pregame warmups that ended his season.

He spent most of 2026 watching from the sideline, seemingly out of favor with Shane Steichen. Now, with Jones released and free agency looming, he's getting another opportunity to prove he belongs.

And what a redemption story this could be if he actually pulls it off.

What Changes on Offense?

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) scrambles with the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's not pretend Richardson is suddenly going to become an accurate passer. His career completion percentage sits at 50.6%, and unless something major has changed with his mechanics, timing, or decision-making, those struggles probably aren't disappearing overnight.

But accuracy isn't what makes Richardson special.

It's the elite arm strength, his ability to attack downfield, and his unreal ability to scramble with the football. The guy has 640 career rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, and defenses have to account for that on every snap.

That mobility could be especially valuable behind an offensive line that's struggled with injuries and inconsistency. Richardson can escape pressure, extend plays, and potentially keep drives alive that would've otherwise ended in sacks.

And don't forget Jonathan Taylor. Making defenses respect the quarterback as a runner could open up some much-needed room for JT, who's had very little to work with recently.

Look, the Colts aren't winning the division or making a playoff run. But with their 2027 first-round pick belonging to the Jets, I'd rather not watch Indianapolis hand New York an incredible selection, either.

I just want to see points, competitive football, and young players getting meaningful experience as this rebuild gets underway.

If Richardson can deliver that, these final six games might actually be worth watching. And I'm genuinely excited to see how his redemption story plays out.

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