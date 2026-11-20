Wow. The Indianapolis Colts actually did it.

Daniel Jones is gone. Following Thursday night's embarrassing 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans, Indianapolis released its starting quarterback and handed the offense back to Anthony Richardson Sr.

Per Shane Steichen, we have released QB Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/jdGAZqj9ZI — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 20, 2026

And honestly, why not?

At 3-8, this season is a lost cause. The Colts just managed three points and 167 yards against Houston, and watching this offense has become borderline painful.

At least Richardson gives us something worth tuning in for.

The Daniel Jones Experiment Is Over

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James Sr. (50) tackles Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones arrived in Indianapolis on a one-year, $14 million deal in 2025 and looked like he'd finally found his footing. He threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, earning himself a massive two-year, $88 million extension this offseason.

But 2026 has been a completely different story.

Through 11 games, Jones completed just 58.4% of his passes for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns and a league-leading 13 interceptions. His 65.4 passer rating tells you just about everything you need to know.

After another miserable performance Thursday night, the Colts finally pulled the plug on their $88 million experiment.

Anthony Richardson Gets Another Shot

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws the ball against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember, this was supposed to be the future of the franchise. Indianapolis selected Richardson fourth overall in 2023 after the Florida product put on an absolute show at the NFL Combine, running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

His rookie season lasted just four games before a shoulder injury ended it. In 2024, he started 11 games, throwing for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions while rushing for 499 yards and six scores.

The inconsistency was impossible to ignore, and Richardson ultimately lost the 2025 quarterback battle to Jones. Now, after spending most of the past two seasons watching from the sidelines, he's getting another opportunity.

Through 19 career appearances, Richardson has completed just 50.6% of his passes for 2,408 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Not exactly the numbers you'd expect from a top-five pick.

But here's the part that still makes him so intriguing: 640 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in only 15 starts.

This guy is a freak athlete, and pairing his legs with Jonathan Taylor could completely change how defenses approach the Colts.

Instead of selling out to stop JT, opposing fronts have to account for Richardson keeping the football on read-options and taking off when a play breaks down.

Sure, he might sail a 10-yard pass into the third row. But after trading Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, with Alec Pierce still sidelined, who exactly are we expecting him to pick apart defenses with anyway?

Give me some explosive runs, deep shots and an offense that actually has a pulse.

What Does This Mean for Richardson's Future?

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson requested a trade in February, and the Colts declined his fifth-year option for 2027. With the trade deadline already behind us, he can't be traded this season, but he can certainly audition for another team in free agency.

Or maybe, just maybe, he plays well enough to convince Indianapolis there is still something worth building around.

Either way, the Colts have nothing to gain from another month of lifeless offense.

Richardson might not be the answer. But at least we're finally going to find out, and for the first time in weeks, there's a reason to be excited about watching this team.

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