Best Remaining Fits for Colts Entering Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts gained an extra Day 3 pick on Friday evening after making a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts now have six picks left to make, barring any more deals.

A combination of medical concerns, positional runs, and team-specific needs has pushed several top-100 talents into the final day of the 2026 NFL draft. For the Colts, Saturday will be a gem hunt. If they can convert on just half of their picks, it will be considered a success.

With lots of talent left on the board, let's take a look at the top remaining players at the Colts' biggest areas of need.

Linebacker

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) rushes the line during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kyle Louis

Keyshaun Elliott

Deontae Lawson

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Aiden Fisher

The Colts used the 53rd overall pick on Georgia linebacker CJ Allen, who may immediately be inserted into the starting lineup after the team traded Zaire Franklin last month.

If anything, late-round linebackers are usually players who can contribute on special teams. The Colts will be looking for athletic playmakers, such as Pitt's Kyle Louis and TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr. According to NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Colts have a ton of interest in the latter.

Defensive End

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) celebrates after a sack during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dani Dennis-Sutton

LT Overton

Mikail Kamara

Nadame Tucker

Caden Curry

After finishing up the second day of the draft, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said he still believes there's some "juice" at edge rusher entering the final day. That's good news for Indy, because they could use another young defensive end.

Dani Dennis-Sutton and Nadame Tucker are two names to keep a close eye on. Both have elite burst off the edge and have a knack for getting to the quarterback. Dennis-Sutton had 8.5 sacks in each of his last two seasons, while Tucker recorded 14.5 sacks to lead college football last year.

Wide Receiver

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) kisses the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elijah Sarratt

Deion Burks

Jeff Caldwell

Cyrus Allen

Kevin Coleman Jr.

The Colts had interest in several receivers who went off the board on Day 2, including Ole Miss weapon De'Zhaun Stribling and Georgia State sleeper Ted Hurst. Indy could still use another weapon in their offense after trading Michael Pittman Jr. last month.

The Colts may have to look no further than Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, who has similar physical traits to Pittman. Sarratt was a red-zone tool for Curt Cignetti last season, hauling in an NCAA-high 15 touchdowns en route to a national championship victory.

Defensive Backs

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) intercepts a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jermod McCoy

Jalon Kilgore

Keionte Scott

Ephesians Prysock

Julian Neal

The Colts used their third-round selection on a safety, but that doesn't mean they're done adding to their secondary. Even if they don't draft another defensive back, this secondary looks to be one of the best the Colts have ever had.

Indy could benefit from another versatile player like Jalon Kilgore, who has experience lining up at safety and in the slot. With the team prepared to move on from Kenny Moore II, Kilgore presents himself as an ideal replacement on the depth chart alongside Justin Walley.

Depending on how confident Indy is in Jermod McCoy's recovery, they could also add another depth piece to their cornerback room. Considering how often Colts corners have been plagued with injuries over the past few seasons, Ballard may be avoiding guys with an injury history like McCoy.

Quarterbacks

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) rolls out and throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Garrett Nussmeier

Cole Payton

Cade Klubnik

Joe Fagnano

Taylen Green

Quarterback isn't necessarily a "need', but it's a position the Colts will likely address, especially if they find a trade suitor for Anthony Richardson Sr.

Indy met with several quarterbacks during the pre-draft process, including Garrett Nussmeier, Joe Fagnano, and Cole Payton. None of the three would be expected to play in their rookie seasons, but they could provide valuable insight in the film room.

If Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard don't work out, there's a slim chance one of these guys could develop into a starter for the Colts.

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