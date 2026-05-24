Big De'Von Achane Extension Could Hint at Colts' Next Move With Jonathan Taylor

The Miami Dolphins recently awarded running back De'Von Achane an excellent four-year, $64 million extension after an impressive 2025 campaign that saw him tally 1,350 rushing yards, 488 receiving yards, and 12 all-purpose touchdowns.

This could point to the Indianapolis Colts doing something similar for their all-star bell cow back, Jonathan Taylor.

This deal got my wheels turning on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Entering the final year of his deal, coming off a monster season, played all 17 games. Colts have a good bit of cap space remaining, too. Something to watch for? https://t.co/5fe9KWdNB6 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 22, 2026

Taylor is on the final year of his three-year, $42 million deal, which means that as of 2027, he'll be a free agent. Given what the Dolphins did with their top player, why shouldn't the Colts?

Achane's annual average for his extension is $16 million, so that means that Taylor could negotiate a greater amount. What amount that would be remains to be seen, but 100 percent deserves to be extended.

At one point, before the Colts fell apart after a red-hot 8-2 start, Taylor looked every bit like an MVP candidate.

During that 10-game span, Taylor's numbers were incredible. Below are what we saw the three-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro accomplish.

189 rushes

1,139 rushing yards

6.0 yards per carry

15 rushing touchdowns

30 catches

260 receiving yards

2 receiving touchdowns

Yes, Daniel Jones was on a heater, Tyler Warren was breaking out as a rookie, the offensive line was mowing down defenses, and Alec Pierce was taking the top off of coverages.

However, it's hard to argue that these offensive feats could have been achieved without Taylor's production.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) takes the field for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Despite the drop off from Taylor following returning from the Week 11 bye, Taylor still put up a great season that indicates he's the powerhouse of Shane Steichen's offense.

He finished with 1,585 rushing yards, a per-carry average of 4.9, 18 rushing touchdowns (led the NFL), 84 rushing first downs (led the NFL), 46 receptions, 378 receiving yards, and two more touchdowns through the air.

Taylor's 1,585 rushing yards were the second most of his career, and his 18 rushing scores tied his 2021 season. As for his receptions and receiving yards, those top anything he's ever done during his six-year career.

The life of a star running back in the NFL is short, but Taylor hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, and 2025's campaign is living proof of that.

Even after the 2022 and 2023 seasons, where Taylor looked to be getting caught up in injuries and losing a step, he bounced back with a vengeance in 2024 with 1,431 rushing yards and 12 all-purpose scores.

He also earned his second Pro Bowl that season and propelled himself to a great finish despite playing with two different quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson Sr. and Joe Flacco.

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Colts are going to meet expectations this year, they need Taylor. However, the Colts brass can't just think of Taylor this year; they need to lock him up for the foreseeable future.

He's not giving any indication of regressing, and while that generally happens out of nowhere in the NFL, do the Colts really want to risk him hitting free agency next year? I think not.

If the Colts are smart, they'll use some of their cap space to ink out a deal to keep Taylor in uniform for as long as they can.

There hasn't been a running back in Indianapolis as good as him since Edgerrin James, and the Colts know that all too well.

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