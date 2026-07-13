Colts Hope to Decrease Jonathan Taylor's Workload

Jonathan Taylor has been the definition of a bell cow back for the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor led the NFL with 323 carries and 20 touchdowns in 2025 on the way to his third Pro Bowl. He has now surpassed 300 carries in a season three times in his career, including the last two seasons. That type of production is exactly why Taylor is widely considered to be a top-five running back in the NFL.

While Taylor has been pretty durable throughout his career, the number of carries and hits on his body are beginning to add up. If the Colts want Taylor to be at his best late in the season for an impending playoff push, the key is keeping him as fresh as possible.

ESPN's Stephen Holder reported last week that the Colts are contemplating how to better use Taylor throughout the season and would like to dial back the usage of their star back. Running backs coach DeAndre Smith admitted as much this spring.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We definitely need to find ways to take some of that workload off him," Smith said. "If I can find another guy or two that can take some of those carries off, he's just going to be that much better.

"So, it's definitely been a constant conversation. I'm aware of it. When he's healthy, we've got a chance to win every game. So, that's always the first thing I think about: making sure he's available every week."

The number of touches Taylor receives leads to a lot of punishment. To handle the workload, Taylor has to care for his body meticulously. The veteran places a premium on recovery to keep himself as fresh as possible throughout the season.

"It's just how you prepare," Taylor explained. "I mean, like ever since college, it's preparing for the type of workload you're going to have, whether it's more, whether it's less, but then it's also finding – you guys know, I'm big on recovery. And it starts immediately after the game, but also in the offseason, you’ve got to find that good balance of restoring the body and then knowing how to pace yourself in order to build your body back up."

While Taylor is preparing for another season of 300-plus touches, the Colts hope it does not get to that point. Instead, the coaching staff has been encouraged by the progress shown by backups DJ Giddens and Seth McGowan this spring.

Giddens, who hardly saw the field as a rookie in 2025, flashed his speed in minicamp with multiple breakaway runs in 11-on-11 periods. Meanwhile, the rookie McGowan showed off his physicality throughout the spring with decisive cuts between the tackles, proving he is not afraid of contact.

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ideally, one of Giddens and McGowan will ascend in training camp, earn the coaching staff's trust, and claim a role on offense to provide breaks for Taylor. But even if they do, do not expect the Colts to take Taylor off the field when #28 gets rolling.

"Talking to (Taylor) after the season, he said he felt good," head coach Shane Steichen explained. "But yeah, obviously he's a hell of a player. It's hard to take him off the field when he's running so good, but getting Seth in the fold and DJ and see how those guys come along in training camp, and we'll go from there.”

The Colts will likely need to lean on Taylor once again this season as the running back heads into a contract year. That will be especially true to begin the season as Daniel Jones comes back from a torn Achilles.

However, the hits Taylor takes add up over time. The goal will be to keep Taylor fresh throughout the season, especially into December and January. While Taylor is still expected to be the bell cow, managing his workload over the course of the season could be key for Indy's success.

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