The Indianapolis Colts are heading back under the lights Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For Daniel Jones, that stage comes with some ugly history.

Jones enters Week 2 with a 1-15 record in primetime starts. Among quarterbacks with at least 10 primetime starts since 1970, his .063 winning percentage is the worst in NFL history.

He is also 0-8 on Monday Night Football, the worst record by any quarterback in the history of the broadcast.

Jones’ only win came on Dec. 18, 2022, when the New York Giants escaped Washington with a 20-12 victory. That snapped an 0-9 start to his primetime career, but he has lost all six of his starts under the lights since.

The Giants Context Matters

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is being sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 11, 2022. The Titans lost their home and season opener 21-20. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A 1-15 record is impossible to completely ignore, but it also does not tell the entire story.

All 16 of those starts came with the Giants, an organization that produced only one winning season during Jones’ six years in New York. He was playing for bad football teams that regularly looked overwhelmed and often appeared to coach scared when the stage got bigger.

That does not completely excuse Jones. He had plenty of chances to change the narrative and never did, even with four of those losses coming by three points or fewer.

Still, pinning every one of those losses on the quarterback would be lazy. The Giants failed Jones plenty throughout his time in New York, too.

A Different Test With the Colts

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) tackles Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The circumstances are much different now.

Jones led Indianapolis to an 8-5 record in his 13 starts last season while completing 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also posted career highs in yards per attempt and passer rating before tearing his Achilles in December.

Jones has already shown he can play well at Arrowhead Stadium. In last year’s 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City, he completed 19 of 31 passes for 181 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

That game was played in the afternoon, though. Sunday will be his first primetime start as a Colt and his first under the lights since an October 2024 loss to Pittsburgh.

It also comes one week after Jones completed 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 41-23 loss to Baltimore. He was not the biggest problem in that game, but he was not good enough to overcome everything falling apart around him, either.

Now Jones gets Steve Spagnuolo’s aggressive Chiefs defense on the road. He said this week the Colts must stay ahead of the chains, something that becomes even more important against a unit built to create pressure and punish obvious passing situations.

One game cannot completely erase a 1-15 record, especially against Kansas City at Arrowhead.

But if Jones wants to prove the lights are not too bright, Sunday night is his best chance yet.

Recommended Articles