Breaking Down Colts Offensive Depth Chart Entering NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts' current timeline offers many more question marks than it does definitive answers.

From a quarterback room that's riddled with uncertainty to a defensive front that lacks juice, the Colts enter the NFL Draft with spaces to fill. There's much nuance to be had, and in order to understand the challenge at hand, we must first break down the current projected depth charts on each side of the ball.

Starting with the offense led by head coach and offensive playcaller Shane Steichen, let's refamiliarize ourselves with the Colts' current outlook offensively.

Quarterback

1. Daniel Jones

2. Anthony Richardson Sr.*

3. Riley Leonard

4. Seth Henigan

The uncertainty starts at the top of the position room, as Daniel Jones' return to form from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury remains a hopeful result as opposed to a confident one. Returning from said injuries is among the toughest to navigate, and Jones being expected to be his peak self by Week 1 is technically doable but also borderline wishful thinking.

The asterisk is due to Anthony Richardson Sr. being away from the team during NFL Draft week as his immediate future gets sorted out. He has been on the trade block since late February. Second-year quarterback Riley Leonard is expected to be the team's backup this season.

Running Back

1. Jonathan Taylor

2. DJ Giddens

3. Ulysses Bentley IV

This is the epitome of a running back room with a bellcow back. Though Taylor's stardom from the backfield could use some third-down assistance from time to time, the room entering draft day looks like that of Jonathan Taylor's, with a couple of young, intriguing backs behind him.

Wide Receiver

1. Alec Pierce

2. Josh Downs

3. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

4. Ashton Dulin

5. Anthony Gould

6. Laquon Treadwell

The Colts are excited about the increased workload for their new passcatching trio of wide receivers, Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, plus tight end Tyler Warren, but a need for a viable WR2 remains.

Westbrook-Ikhine raises the floor of said room following Michael Pittman Jr.'s departure, and Ashton Dulin has proved over the years that he is no slouch, but there's still confidence required for the second outside starting wide receiver spot.

Tight End

1. Tyler Warren

2. Mo Alie-Cox

3. Drew Ogletree

4. Will Mallory

The addition of Tyler Warren in last year's draft flipped the Colts' tight end room overnight from being one of the league's worst to one of the league's best. Warren is set to be a focal point of the offense for at least the next four years, assuming the fifth-year option will be exercised, giving the Colts some much-needed continuity in the room since Jack Doyle retired.

The reserve trio of Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory is a solid group that complements both Warren and the group well; however, they're only under contract for one more season, hinting at potential replacements in the not-so-distant future.

Tackle

Starters: Bernhard Raimann, Jalen Travis

Backups: Blake Freeland, Luke Tenuta

Reserves: Bayron Matos, Jack Wilson

Raimann signed a four-year, $100M extension last summer to solidify himself as the Colts' blindside protector for the foreseeable future. Second-year offensive lineman Jalen Travis is set to slide in at right tackle after longtime starter Braden Smith joined the Houston Texans in free agency to become the latest of OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr.'s draft-and-stash succession plan.

The Colts may look to draft-and-stash another offensive lineman in this year's draft, partly for potential future succession plans, but mainly to find a new swing tackle.

Guard

Starters: Quenton Nelson, Matt Goncalves

Backups: Josh Sills, Dalton Tucker

Reserves: Bill Murray, LaDarius Henderson

Headlined by future Hall of Famer Quenton Nelson, the interior of the Colts offensive line has become a big strength in recent years. Goncalves flashed in his first year starting as an above-average interior blocker, and the depth behind both he and Nelson are enough to be confident in if guard isn't addressed via the draft.

Center

1. Tanor Bortolini

2. Jimmy Morrissey

Tanor Bortolini has become a legitimate starting center in a short time. The former fourth-round pick filled in nicely for former starter Ryan Kelly as a rookie, but really blossomed into something special last year a first-time full-time starter. With longtime backup Danny Pinter now in Baltimore, a backup center is an underrated draft need, though Morrissey does have 15 career starts in four years.

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