The most effective side of the football for the Indianapolis Colts is, without a doubt, the offensive attack of Shane Steichen.

The offensive line, Tyler Warren, and Josh Downs are big factors. However, Daniel Jones, Alec Pierce, and Jonathan Taylor is the trio that resembles the engine of Steichen's gameplan.

It's a skilled set of three, but Matt Verderame at Sports Illustrated doesn't agree, placing Jones, Pierce, and Taylor 25th overall when ranking the NFL's best offensive trios.

Here's Verderame's assessment.

"Jones is coming off a broken leg and a torn Achilles, putting his Week 1 status in jeopardy.

As for Pierce, he signed a $114 million deal this offseason and then had ankle surgery, sidelining him until training camp at the least.

Taylor remains one of the league’s best backs, having amassed 1,585 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025, but the lingering doubts about Jones’s abilities, combined with the injuries, have Indianapolis down the list."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws the ball Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verderame uses the issue of health for his reasoning, which makes some sense.

Jones hasn't stayed healthy for a full season throughout his seven NFL seasons. He's also coming fresh off a year where he sustained a fractured leg and a subsequent Achilles tear.

Pierce is currently not practicing during OTAs due to a cleanup procedure on his ankle.

As for Taylor, he isn't dealing with any injury at this time, but he's been used to the highest degree for all of his career, and does have a brief history with setbacks.

Despite these worries, for Verderame to place this Colts trio behind the Arizona Cardinals triplet of Jacoby Brissett, Jeremiyah Love, and Trey McBride is a wild take.

Arizona hasn't even locked up Brissett and Love is a rookie running back who hasn't even seen an NFL game. As for McBride, he gets a pass as arguably the best tight end in the league.

Jones may be recovering from his Achilles tear, but he looked like a Pro Bowl-level QB last season, and in some cases, was brought up in the MVP conversation.

Pierce's success as Indy's new WR1 is to be seen, but his 2025 season was a spectacle, given what he was used as with Michael Pittman Jr. as the top pass-catcher. He led the NFL in yards per catch again (21.3) and set career-highs in catches (47) and receiving yards (1,003).

As for Taylor, he needs no explanation when discussing his impact. He led the NFL in rushing attempts (323) and overall touchdowns (20). These metrics were paired with 1,585 rushing yards and 99 first downs.

Yes, the Colts did end their impressive 8-2 start in 2025 with a brutal seven-game losing streak to conclude with a tough-to-stomach 8-9 record.

But injuries weren't just felt on the offensive side, they decimated Lou Anarumo's scheme by removing names like Charvarius Ward, DeForest Buckner, and Sauce Gardner, as well.

If Indianapolis can stave off injuries in 2026, Verderame's brutal ranking of Jones, Pierce, and Taylor will make no sense.

Even with the NFL world being in the middle of OTAs, it still is a curious take for a trio that was destroying defenses last year with ease.

We'll see how things shake out for this trio in 2026, as they will be pivotal in keeping Steichen and GM Chris Ballard employed past this year.

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