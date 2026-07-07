3 Burning Questions for Colts Cornerbacks Before 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their offseason program and are now off for the summer break. The next time we will see the team together will be at Grand Park Sports Complex when they begin training camp at the end of July.

While training camp is still a few weeks away, the anticipation for the 2026 season is already building. The Colts have high hopes for the year as they look to break their AFC South championship and playoff droughts.

But before they can accomplish any of those goals, Indy has plenty of questions to answer once players take the field. This series on Indianapolis Colts on SI will highlight three burning questions for each position group as the Colts head into a pivotal 2026 season.

Next up, the cornerback position, where the Colts have invested a lot to hopefully have one of the best duos in the NFL.

Will Sauce Gardner Addition Be Worth The Price?

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) looks on during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After making the "all-in" move to acquire Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets for two first-round picks and AD Mitchell, the Colts got roughly 2.75 games' worth of action from the former All-Pro cornerback. It was not the immediate return on investment Indy had hoped for, as a nagging calf injury sidelined Gardner for most of the year.

But with so little time on the field, you could argue that the Colts' first-round pick this spring actually is Gardner. The calf injury is now a thing of the past, and Gardner is back to 100%. The Colts are hopeful that he can be the missing piece to take their defense to a new level.

"I think it changes what we do," defensive coordinator Lou Anarum said when asked about Gardner's presence on the field. "You’ve got certain teams around the league that, if you're not looking to help corners for whatever reason, then you can play a different style of football. ... And we have Sauce Gardner,; we have Mooney (Charvarius) Ward Sr. You're a little bit surprised if the other team catches the ball.

"So, it just gives me and our guys on defense – even the guys rushing the quarterback, knowing that they're going to have an extra half a second or a second because the quarterback is going to have to hold the ball because they're in tight coverage. It all works together."

Gardner looked impressive throughout mandatory minicamp, showing off his length and coverage ability to lock down almost every wide receiver he faced. The Colts have not had an All-Pro cornerback since Vontae Davis in 2014. Gardner has a chance to change that this season.

Can Charvarius Ward Stay Healthy?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) can’t hold onto a pass as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) defends him during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts thought they had finally secured a legitimate CB1 when they signed Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $54 million deal in March of 2025. And for the first part of the season, Ward was playing like a top cornerback in Indy.

Then the concussions hit. Three of them to be exact, and Ward was shut down for the season. The former All-Pro was seriously considering whether a return to football was in the best interest of his long-term health.

But after talking with doctors and his family, Ward is ready to give it another go and is in great spirits to return.

“Mentally, I feel great," Ward revealed during OTAs. "Spiritually, I feel great. Been praying, getting closer to God, and everything like that. I think part of the reason, me coming back, like I'd be training and I'd be working out with like some young boys, (and) I'd be looking way better than they be looking. So, that let me know like right there, like I still got it. I still can play, and I just feel good."

When Ward was healthy last season, he was exactly what the Colts had hoped for. He was sticky in man coverage and locked down one side of the field. Indy believes the combination of Ward and Gardner can be one of the top cornerback duos in the league.

However, that all depends on Ward's health. He has admitted that another concussion will force him to retire, and Ward did not participate in mandatory minicamp due to back tightness. But if he can stay healthy, opposing quarterbacks will have to pick their poison when targeting outside receivers.

Can Justin Walley Handle the Starting Slot Role?

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) pulls in a pass Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gone is Kenny Moore II, who became a Pro Bowler and one of the top nickel cornerbacks in the league during his nine seasons in Indy. The Colts and Moore mutually agreed to part ways this offseason as the team's defensive philosophy shifted, and Moore was released.

It will be tough to replace the playmaking ability in the slot that Moore possessed. However, the Colts have confidence that 2025 third-round pick Justin Walley is up for the challenge.

Walley tore his ACL in a joint practice against the Baltimore Ravens last season after an impressive showing in training camp. But coaches are high on Walley yet again this season, who has shown no lingering effects from his knee injury a year ago.

“It could be really special," head coach Shane Steichen admitted about Walley's potential. "I mean, he’s got great movement skills, he’s really sticky in coverage. Very cerebral too, he’s a smart player – understands leverage, understands coverages, matchups, all those different things. So, it will be good to have him back.”

The Colts believe Walley fits exactly what they want to do on defense, bringing speed and a feel in man coverage that will serve him well in the slot. Like any young player still gaining experience, there are likely to be bumps along the way. But if Walley can replicate what he showed last training camp and bring it to the regular season, the Colts will be just fine.

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